Leeds Rhinos starlet Lucy Murray ready to rise to occasion in Women's Challenge Cup final after injury scare

Lucy Murray is ready to help Leeds Rhinos topple St Helens at the third attempt after being cleared to play in the Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The second-rower gave the Rhinos an injury scare when she left the field with a shoulder problem during last week's Super League win over Barrow Raiders.

However, once the initial pain subsided, Murray was cleared of serious damage.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I just took a bit of a knock, a bit of a stinger really," she told The Yorkshire Post.

"It was just one of those that I wasn't really expecting. I had a bit of a niggle on it in the first half and then got hit in the wrong place at the wrong time at the start of the second half.

"Thankfully, it's really good aftercare with the Rhinos. I was really looked after by Daniel (Tadmor, doctor) and the staff so I'm fit and ready to go.

"I never get injured. To be injured the week before Wembley wasn't ideal but thankfully all is good now."

Murray, who was snapped up by the Rhinos from local club South Leeds Spartans, has become an integral member of Lois Forsell's pack.

Lucy Murray tries to escape the clutches of Jodie Cunningham. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

A Grand Final winner in 2022 before suffering disappointment in last year's inaugural Wembley final, the 21-year-old is desperate to complete the set of trophies this year.

To do that, she must help end St Helens' hold over Leeds in cup finals.

"The last couple of finals we've come out on the losing side," said Murray, who did not play in the defeat to Saints at Elland Road in 2022. "I think it's about time we rise to the occasion and make it third time lucky.

"We know Saints are going to bring it to us and want to make it four in a row but it's a chance for us to show we can win more than the Grand Final.

Lucy Murray in action during last year's Wembley final. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"We've got all the ingredients in the team. We've spent the whole season working together and building relationships to become a close-knit squad.

"Now is the time we should be winning the treble and coming away with the silverware. Everyone in the squad feels we're ready."

The build-up to Saturday's final is tinged with sadness following the devastating passing of Rhinos legend Rob Burrow at the age of 41.

Burrow's remarkable life will be celebrated on a day when Forsell's side fly the flag for the club.

Leeds are not short of motivation ahead of their return to the national stadium.

"It's not been said amongst the squad as of yet but it's something we all feel," said Murray when asked whether Burrow's death had strengthened the Rhinos' desire to win the cup for the first time since 2019.

"He was such a big part of the club and we need to do him proud this weekend.