Not so long ago, Leeds Rhinos supporters turned up at Headingley never quite knowing what to expect.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To say the Rhinos had struggled with inconsistent form since their last title success would be an understatement.

Over the previous seven Super League seasons, Leeds' win percentage ranged from 35 per cent to 59 per cent – a statistic that tells the story of a club that had lost their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Brad Arthur took charge, however, the Rhinos have not only started winning again but given their loyal fans a team they can truly get behind.

Leeds stand on the brink of securing a top-four finish for the first time in eight years, which would serve as a symbol of their progress under Arthur.

The Australian has helped generate a feel-good factor that can be felt on matchdays at Headingley.

As the Rhinos prepare for their final home game of the regular season against Catalans Dragons, Arthur is not taking that sense of positivity for granted.

"Everyone wants to be wanted," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headingley is a tough place to visit again. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a good feeling for the team and staff that our supporters know exactly what they're going to get from the team and want to be part of it.

"We've had to work hard for that and are very mindful that you can lose that very quickly.

"We're becoming a reliable team in terms of what you see each week. That's got to be our ultimate goal and what we need to continue to do.

"It's a great place to play and a real privilege. It's a great stadium and a tough place for other teams to come and play. If we've got our support behind us, it makes it even harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Arthur has brought the feel-good factor back to the club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's only one way we keep that and it's what we do out there for the 80 minutes each week."

A win over the struggling Dragons would ensure that there is one final hurrah at Headingley this year.

Not since 2017 have the Rhinos hosted a play-off tie – but Arthur's side are on the verge of changing that.

"It'd be great for the club," added Arthur, whose team need just one point from two games to make sure of a top-four finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fans are getting right behind the resurgent Rhinos. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We've still got a bit of work to do on Thursday. It's not going to come easy. We're well aware of that.

"And we know what the end result can achieve for us. It'd be massive for the club. It's been a while.

"We've got a lot of good corporate sponsors who put a lot of time and money into the place, so it'd be nice for them to get their benefit out of a home final.

"It'd be great to have a home final for our supporters – and it'd be nice to be able to play in front of a packed stadium where you've got the support pretty much 90 per cent your way. The atmosphere and energy it would bring would be great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we can't fast-forward too quickly. We need to focus on what needs to be done on Thursday."

Leeds remain in the hunt for second place – and the riches that come with it – heading into the penultimate round.

Brad Arthur is not getting caught up in permutations. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

To leapfrog Wigan Warriors and claim a home semi-final plus a week off, the Rhinos must overturn a two-point deficit and 65 points on for-and-against, a cause aided by a trip to the Brick Community Stadium on the final night.

Arthur, though, is happy to leave the permutations to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got too much respect for teams in the competition to be talking about putting a score on this week and doing the same against Wigan," he said.

"We've got some things we want to get out of Thursday night and the scoreboard will be the scoreboard – we're not chasing it.

"If you start chasing the scoreboard, that's when you go away from what works for you and what doesn't."

Leeds' approach is certainly working at the moment.

The Rhinos are protecting a five-match winning run two weeks out from the play-offs – but there will be no complacency on Arthur's watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's nice to put those back-to-back wins together," he said.

"It certainly helps you in the table when you're trying to put a bit of a gap on the rest of the competition.

"And it's good for belief and confidence. It's just a nice feeling coming to work every day when you're on top of what you're doing.

"But as soon as you get comfortable with it and start taking shortcuts and overlooking things that have become a priority, it can bite you in the backside.