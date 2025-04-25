Willie Peters has warned his players that there will be no drop in intensity tonight as Hull KR round off a demanding month with a trip to Leeds Rhinos.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins suffered their first setback of the season when they lost to Wigan Warriors but defeated fierce rivals Hull FC either side of that loss to book their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals and retain top spot in Super League.

An away date with the improving Rhinos is the latest challenge facing the title hopefuls – and Peters is expecting another ferocious battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are a good team, a really good team," said the Rovers head coach.

"If you look at their stats, mainly around defence, they are up there in a lot of them.

"I've seen a bit of them this year, I saw them in some friendlies and know Brad (Arthur) and how he likes the players to play. That's aggressive, that’s going after teams, so we know what to expect – but we’ll certainly be looking to match that."

Leeds have a defensive record to match the top sides this year – conceding 87 points to Wigan's 85 and KR's 86 – but they are yet to fully click in attack, scoring only seven tries in four games against teams outside the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Jake Connor, however, the Rhinos have one of the standout performers in Super League.

Willie Peters knows exactly what to expect from Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The half-back is the early pacesetter at the top of the Man of Steel leaderboard after providing 11 assists in eight appearances, a tally bettered by only St Helens star Jack Welsby.

Peters, who has led Rovers to five straight wins against the Rhinos during his two and a half years in charge, is well aware of the threat posed by the former Hull and Huddersfield Giants playmaker.

"We all know Jake Connor's talent and ability and what he's all about," said Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a class player. Brad is getting the best out of him at the moment and he's on top of his game.

Jake Connor slides over for a try against Huddersfield. (Photo: David Harrison)