Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: We must match aggression of 'really good team', warns Willie Peters
The Robins suffered their first setback of the season when they lost to Wigan Warriors but defeated fierce rivals Hull FC either side of that loss to book their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals and retain top spot in Super League.
An away date with the improving Rhinos is the latest challenge facing the title hopefuls – and Peters is expecting another ferocious battle.
"They are a good team, a really good team," said the Rovers head coach.
"If you look at their stats, mainly around defence, they are up there in a lot of them.
"I've seen a bit of them this year, I saw them in some friendlies and know Brad (Arthur) and how he likes the players to play. That's aggressive, that’s going after teams, so we know what to expect – but we’ll certainly be looking to match that."
Leeds have a defensive record to match the top sides this year – conceding 87 points to Wigan's 85 and KR's 86 – but they are yet to fully click in attack, scoring only seven tries in four games against teams outside the bottom three.
In Jake Connor, however, the Rhinos have one of the standout performers in Super League.
The half-back is the early pacesetter at the top of the Man of Steel leaderboard after providing 11 assists in eight appearances, a tally bettered by only St Helens star Jack Welsby.
Peters, who has led Rovers to five straight wins against the Rhinos during his two and a half years in charge, is well aware of the threat posed by the former Hull and Huddersfield Giants playmaker.
"We all know Jake Connor's talent and ability and what he's all about," said Peters.
"He's a class player. Brad is getting the best out of him at the moment and he's on top of his game.
"He is a key member of their team and especially in their attack. We need to shut down his time because he wants time, he wants space and that’s how he likes to play – on the front foot – so we have got to make sure we limit that."
