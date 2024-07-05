The club are three weeks into their search for Rohan Smith's successor as sporting director Ian Blease assesses his options on both sides of the world.

Walker, together with fellow assistant Scott Grix, will continue to lead the Rhinos on an interim basis until an appointment is made.

The pair are aiming for back-to-back wins in Saturday's clash with London Broncos after steering Leeds to an emotional victory over Leigh Leopards last time out at Headingley but remain in the dark about the length of their tenure.

"I try not to get bogged down by it because it'd be a distraction for me as a coach," said Walker.

"My main message to the group is that we're aiming to be in a good spot for whenever and whoever comes in.

"Ian has just asked us to focus on what our roles are in this period and he will keep us up to date when something happens."

Walker won the 2004 Grand Final with the Rhinos as a player before returning to his hometown club seven years ago.

Chev Walker has helped prepare Leeds for Saturday's game against London. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 41-year-old is hoping his Leeds team reflect the city's values.

"I started out as a fan of the club so it means a lot to me and my family," he said.

"I'm from Leeds so I know what the city is built on and that's what I try to bring every day. We're hardworking people in Leeds and that's my core belief in how I achieve stuff.

"All the people of this city care about is that it looks like you care, you're working hard for each other and are trying. Nine times out of 10, wins come off the back of that if you do it consistently."

Leeds have positive memories of an encouraging win over Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds host a Broncos outfit that were destined for a return to the Championship before a ball was kicked.

London have won only one game this year but there is no chance of the Rhinos taking them lightly.

"We're not that far away from them so we can't look at the table and take anything for granted," added Walker.

"They've shown all year that they're spirited and are a team – they play for each other and play well.

"We have to look after ourselves first and foremost. We'll show them respect as we do to everybody else. More importantly, we need to show some respect to ourselves.