Smith has been under increasing pressure from the terraces this season after failing to lead the club to the play-offs in 2023.

Leeds returned to winning ways at Hull FC last week following four defeats in five games but failed to convince, heightening the need for an emphatic performance against winless London.

"I think everyone is looking for slightly different things," said Smith.

"Some people tell me that all they want to see is people competing hard. Others need a precise, aggressive 50-point win. That's not the nature of professional sport very often.

"We want to improve, get the best performance we can but also understand that we're going to have a somewhat youthful team in some regard. That's exciting and brings a different energy to things but also the expectations of a one or two-game rookie are different to an NRL veteran.

"We expect our kids to come in and do a good job. Overall when they have stepped in, they've done that.

"We're chasing a strong performance, there's no doubt about that."

Rohan Smith is chasing a positive performance and result against London. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Riley Lumb enjoyed a memorable two-try debut at the MKM Stadium, while fellow academy graduate Alfie Edgell got another taste of Super League.

The teenagers have been included in the 21-man squad to face London alongside fellow rookies Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood as Smith continues to manage a worsening injury situation.

"It certainly has an impact," said Smith, who could welcome back Ash Handley this week but has lost Paul Momirovski from the team that beat Hull.

"I think we had eight of our top 25 not available last weekend. We're dealing with lots of interruptions and disruptions.

Riley Lumb enjoyed a debut to remember last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're trying to get some cohesion and chemistry going but when players are coming and going, it does make that difficult.

"We're relatively early in the piece compared to some of the other clubs that are only two wins better than us. Those teams have had a lot of continuity through their club for a very long period of time. We're not down the path like they are as yet.

"Two wins separate eight teams (after nine rounds) which shows it's an extremely close and hard-fought competition.

"There's no shying away from the fact we're chasing better performances that lead to wins."

London – a team that features part-time players after becoming the first victims of the new grading system – are rock bottom of Super League after losing all nine games so far.

The Broncos have the worst attack and defence statistically but there is no chance of Smith underestimating Mike Eccles' men.

"London have been a very competitive team in many of their games and work hard as a team," said Smith.

"They're inexperienced as far as Super League experience goes but a lot of those guys are tough, hardened veterans.