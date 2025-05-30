Whether it was the relief of leaving an ill-fated project behind, the buzz of a fresh challenge or simply the Yorkshire air, Daryl Powell had a smile back on his face when he walked through the door at Belle Vue.

The experienced head coach cut an altogether different figure during his time in charge of Warrington Wolves, a club that, by his own admission, was not the right fit for him.

Warrington's struggles under Powell dented his reputation and led some to question whether his coaching days were numbered.

However, Wakefield Trinity offered the former Great Britain international a swift return and he has repaid their faith in spades.

After guiding Trinity to the Championship treble last year, Powell has silenced his doubters by quickly turning the West Yorkshire club into genuine play-off contenders.

Rather than feel vindicated, the 59-year-old is simply happy in his job again.

"I'm just enjoying it and taking personal satisfaction from what I'm doing," he said.

"It's such a good group. We come in every day and work hard but we have a good craic as well. It's a great environment to be in.

Daryl Powell has rediscovered his mojo at Belle Vue. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Everywhere I've been, I've had a decent measure of success, apart from one and you can work that out if you want.

"For me, it's just enjoying being a part of a club that is really going places and a group of blokes that are just a pleasure to work with."

Powell has created a winning mentality and brought the feel-good factor back to Belle Vue in no time at all after arriving at a club still reeling from relegation.

Such has been the speed of the turnaround, it is easy to forget that Trinity were preparing for life in the Championship when Powell was appointed in October 2023.

Wakefield demolished Salford last time out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It has been quick," added Powell.

"Everyone talks about culture and what that means. It's just a way of behaving both on and off the field. If you set that foundation right, you end up being in a great place.

"You've got to get your recruitment right. The first person I employed was Ste Mills. We work pretty tight with Matt (Ellis) providing the financial support.

"We feel like we've got a really good foundation – but we're not the finished article yet and have got loads of work to do.

The feel-good factor has returned to Belle Vue. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We've got to keep our feet on the ground and look to get better every week."

Powell takes his ever-improving Wakefield side to Headingley this weekend to face Leeds Rhinos, the club that gave him his first coaching opportunity in Super League.

At the age of just 35, Powell was handed a daunting task but led the Rhinos to the Challenge Cup final and a second-place finish in 2003 before making way for Tony Smith.

The experience helped steel him for the challenges that followed.

"I was only young from a coaching perspective," he recalled.

"I'd done a little bit of coaching at Keighley and was coaching Leeds' under-18s but had only been retired for six months or so when Gary (Hetherington) offered me the job.

Wakefield won at Headingley in round one. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was an interesting challenge but I felt like we were in a good place when I stepped down.

"I enjoyed being at the club. It's a great club."

Powell played a key role in kicking off the golden generation at Headingley, pulling off a masterstroke by naming a fresh-faced Kevin Sinfield as captain.

The late, great Rob Burrow was handed his full Super League debut by Powell and soon saw former academy half-back partner Danny McGuire join him at the top level.

It is fitting that Powell will be present when Leeds honour Burrow in their annual motor neurone disease awareness game, held two days before the first anniversary of his passing.

"I've got so much respect for him and his family and everything he went through," said Powell. "He was a champion young man.

"But it's a game for us and that's ultimately what it comes down to.

"From Leeds' perspective, he was there all his career and meant so, so much to that club. He means so much to rugby league people in general but it's Leeds' tribute.

"We're playing in a big game against a team that are playing some pretty good rugby league at the moment.

"Whilst we pay full respect to the champion that Rob was and will always be remembered as, we'll do what we need to do.

"Leeds are pretty big favourites. They're at home and have all sorts of reasons for motivation. Little old Wakefield will turn up, be ourselves and do what we can to take the emotion out of it."

Trinity are just two points behind Leeds in the Super League table approaching the halfway mark of the campaign, knowing a win on Saturday would see them leapfrog their big-city neighbours.

Having witnessed how far Wakefield have come in a short time, Powell believes Old Trafford is a realistic target – whether this year or in the near future.

"One hundred per cent," said Powell, whose side won at Headingley in round one. "You always want to dream and believe you can do special things.

"It's an interesting season for us because it's our first year in Super League and we're just seeing how good we can be and how far we can go.

"I'm not putting any pressure on the team. We've just got to keep doing what we're doing.