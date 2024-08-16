The Rhinos remain in the race for the play-offs after taking advantage of a Salford Red Devils slip-up by stunning the defending champions.

However, Arthur's men have little margin for error with four points to make up in the final six rounds.

"I've made a habit in the last couple of years of not looking at the ladder," said Arthur ahead of Saturday's Magic Weekend clash with Warrington Wolves.

"I'm sure enough people will remind me and tell me where we're at. What I do know is that every two points is vital and we've got to hope that other teams drop a couple of games here or there.

"I know it's tight but if we focus on ourselves and try to improve on last week's performance, we'll give ourselves a chance."

Leeds' top-six chances have been hit by the loss of influential half-back Brodie Croft, who has been granted compassionate leave to attend his grandfather's funeral in Australia.

Matt Frawley – one of the Rhinos' better players since Arthur's arrival – will take on more responsibility in Croft's absence.

Brad Arthur has given Leeds' season a shot in the arm since arriving last month. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I coached against him a fair bit in Australia so I knew what he was good at and have just reminded him of that," said Arthur.

"I've given him some real clarity about his role. Matt runs the team, gets our set starts on and calls the majority of the plays.

"Where sometimes you have two or three chiefs, who is actually running the show? I like to have one person running the show and the rest of them on the back of it fulfilling their roles.

"It suits Matt's game because it gives him some responsibility and ownership."

Leeds and Warrington are set to face off at Elland Road. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Elland Road date with Warrington will be Arthur's first taste of Magic Weekend.

The Australian is looking forward to the occasion after sampling the NRL's answer to the event during his time as the head coach of Parramatta Eels.

"I love the atmosphere over here," said Arthur.

"I've been involved in a few Magic Rounds in Australia and they're massive. I'm thinking this is going to be the same.

"There's quite a bit of anticipation around it and we're playing a really good team in one of the bigger games.