Leeds Rhinos Women ace Caitlin Beevers ready to make Wembley history for second time

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens will break new ground in the first-ever Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley but Caitlin Beevers has already had a taste of what is in store.

Beevers became the first female to referee at the national stadium in 2018 when she took charge of the Steven Mullaney Memorial game, the Year Seven boys’ Champion Schools final.

The 21-year-old has not allowed herself to dream about lifting the Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley but will savour every moment and urge her Leeds team-mates to do the same.

"I don't want to think about it because god forbid it would just cause more heartbreak," Beevers told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'm very excited about the possibilities. After the game, I'll be making sure the girls open their eyes and take a minute to look around.

"That's what someone told me after I refereed at Wembley and it's the best advice anyone has ever given me.

"Being able to absorb the crowd, occasion and stadium was unreal."

The Dewsbury native scored two tries to inspire the Rhinos to their second Super League title in 2022 and ended the year representing England at the World Cup, while she has already got her hands on the Challenge Cup twice before.

Caitlin Beevers has already had a taste of a Wembley final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But a historic Wembley final has the potential to top the lot.

"I don't think the nerves have quite settled in yet," said Beevers.

"It's just pure excitement at this stage. It's something I could only dream of but now it's a reality. It's gobsmacking really.

"To be able to be a part of it, I just can't wait. My parents, my partner, my brother and his girlfriend, loads of friends, old teachers and colleagues are all going.

Beth Lockwood, right, congratulates Caitlin Beevers after Rhinos' semi-final win over Wigan. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Nobody wants to miss history. If we come out on the right end, there will be a lot to celebrate."

Beevers benefited from a rest last Sunday after Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell rang the changes for the league game against Huddersfield Giants with Wembley in mind.

An understrength side came unstuck but Beevers is hoping Leeds benefit from the decision on Saturday.

"The game has got to the point now where Huddersfield, who are classed as a lower team, are a good team," she the outside back.

Caitlin Beevers poses with the trophy ahead of the semi-final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As the game is developing, so are the hits, strength and speed. It takes longer to recover and with it being a shorter recovery time, nobody wants to rest but I'm appreciative of it."

The clash with Saints is a repeat of last year's final at Elland Road, which the Rhinos came out on the wrong side of.

Leeds have lost Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche and Courtney Winfield-Hill from the side that lost that day but Beevers is hoping they can turn the loss of key players into a positive against familiar Challenge Cup foes.

"If you look at how the season went last year, it was us and Saints in the Challenge Cup final and then us and York in the Grand Final," said Beevers on whether Leeds v Saints is the perfect first Wembley final.

"Both games were fantastic and we put on a good spectacle but it's always Saints in the Challenge Cup.

"After last year, we definitely want to set the record straight but it's not about vengeance. So many new young girls have come in and they didn't experience last year's hurt.