Leeds Rhinos Women boss Lois Forsell refuses to use emotional week as excuse for Wembley loss
The Rhinos prepared for the Wembley decider against the backdrop of Rob Burrow's devastating passing and a week of mourning at Headingley.
Leeds could not stay with Saints after a promising start on their way to a third straight defeat to their rivals in the showpiece event.
"We can't blame it on that because we just weren't good enough to win on the day," replied Forsell when asked if the emotion of the week had taken its toll.
"It has been quite an emotional week and quite a full-on week so potentially it could have done but I don't think that's something that you can use as a performance indicator.
"I think there was still more than enough there to get the job done so I wouldn't put it down to that; I just think there are more rugby smarts we need to be better at."
Leeds were bidding for a first cup success since 2019 but it was a familiar tale against a formidable St Helens outfit who made it four in a row.
Forsell, who oversaw a memorable win over Saints in last year's play-offs, felt the Rhinos were a better team than the scoreline suggested.
"It's a tough one to take," she added.
"Saints were the better team and full congratulations to them. We weren't smart enough again in key areas and didn't take our opportunities.
"I just don't think that was a true account of ourselves. It is because that's how we turned up and performed but knowing the potential and the players we've got, we've got more in us than that. We just didn't turn up as a collective."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.