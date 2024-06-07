Leeds Rhinos Women hooker Keara Bennett motivated by Rob Burrow as she realises Wembley dream at second attempt

As she finished off her preparations for the Women's Challenge Cup final at Leeds Rhinos' training base in Kirkstall, Keara Bennett's smile told a thousand words.

The homegrown hooker was cruelly denied the chance to play in last year's inaugural Wembley final after being hit with a suspension for an incident in a Super League game.

Bennett, along with Rhinos team-mate Kaiya Glynn, saw her appeal rejected and had to watch the historic clash with St Helens from the sidelines.

The England international, who was the player of the match in the semi-final, took the crushing disappointment on the chin and vowed to realise her childhood dream this year.

When Leeds set up another semi-final meeting with Wigan Warriors, Bennett was never going to let the opportunity pass by.

The 21-year-old scored the try that confirmed the Rhinos' return to Wembley and released a year's worth of emotion at full-time.

"That was personal heartbreak for me and one that was out of my control but I had to be there for the team so had to put my heartbreak to the side for that day," said Bennett on missing out last year.

"It was a personal goal that I set myself at the start of the season to live out this dream so this is really exciting for me.

Keara Bennett celebrates the semi-final win over Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's always been a childhood dream. As a little girl, nobody ever thought we'd get the chance to play at Wembley so to overcome those barriers and be able to do it is unbelievable.

"It's going to be a really special occasion."

Leeds paid the price for a nightmare start in last season's final as St Helens claimed the trophy for the third consecutive year.

It was a painful experience for everybody connected with the Rhinos, not least Bennett watching on from the press box.

The Rhinos huddle on the pitch after last year's loss to St Helens. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"I did some commentary last year so was commentating while the game was happening," said Bennett, who was part of the last Leeds side to win the Women's Challenge Cup in 2019.

"It was one of the most helpless feelings ever watching the girls struggling and wondering what I could do if I was out there.

"This time I've got the opportunity to help them out."

Lois Forsell's side are aiming to avoid a hat-trick of defeats against Saints in the Challenge Cup decider.

Keara Bennett reacts during the recent Super League match against St Helens. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Leeds suffered their first loss of the season at the Totally Wicked Stadium recently but won the last big game between the rivals in the 2023 play-offs.

"I think we're going in as underdogs and we kind of like that," said Bennett.

"We played them a couple of weeks ago and know we've got a lot more to give than that, but that game showed we're not far off.

"We lost to them in the Challenge Cup last year, which wasn't a nice feeling, but off the back of that, we beat them twice.

"A Challenge Cup final is a different kettle of fish but we know we're capable of doing it and will be raring to go on Saturday."

Before setting off for Wembley on Friday morning, Forsell's squad paid their respects to the late, great Rob Burrow by adding to the sea of floral tributes at Headingley.

People have paid their respects to Rob Burrow at Headingley this week. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Burrow's remarkable life will be celebrated by the Rhinos when Leigh Leopards visit for the next men's home fixture on June 21, which is Global MND Awareness Day.

Before then, rugby league will pay homage to one of its all-time greats at Wembley with a series of tributes planned.

Like so many people, Bennett was inspired by the way the diminutive Burrow approached his rugby career and later his courageous battle against motor neurone disease.

"Rob was a big part of Leeds Rhinos," she said.

"He was from the area I'm from and I grew up watching him. He played in the same positions I did and was kind of the same build.

"Even now, I'm probably one of the smallest on the pitch but I know thanks to Rob that size really doesn't matter. He was a great example of that. The way he played the game really strengthened how I look at things.

"I learnt a lot from Rob over the years. His character especially over the last four years has been really inspiring.

"So many people have paid their respects. It's not just rugby league – it's hit the nation. He's really impacted so many lives and has done so much for motor neurone disease.

"Seeing all the tributes at Headingley this week has been a heart-fulfilling moment."

Burrow overcame his own Wembley disappointments to get his hands on the Challenge Cup with his boyhood club, on two occasions in 2014 and 2015.

Bennett and her team-mates are hoping to follow suit this weekend by becoming the first women's team from the club to win at the national stadium in his honour.

"The news has really saddened us but it's also going to be a driver for us this weekend," she said.

"He played in multiple Challenge Cup finals so this is our way to pay tribute to him.