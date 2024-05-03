The Tigers have won only two of their opening nine games but are level on points with last year's Challenge Cup winners ahead of Saturday's meeting at Leigh Sports Village.

While a top-six bid is a long shot for a Castleford side in transition, Leigh are viewed as potential bolters after coming through the worst of their early injury crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You look at what Leigh did last season and you'd be daft not to expect them, with all their players back fit, to push for the play-offs more than us," said Lingard.

"It's only three or four weeks ago that people were saying we were the worst Super League team that's ever been so we're not under any illusions that it's difficult.

"You look at us and Leigh at the start of the season and you'd have Leigh a lot further up the table than you'd have Castleford.

"I think Leigh are in a bit of a false position based on the injuries they've had but we're level on points with them so it's a real important game for us in this four-week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're quite happy that people are writing us off and are hoping to prove a lot of people wrong between now and the end of the season."

Craig Lingard is comfortable with how Castleford are portrayed. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford, like Leigh, are in better shape thanks to injury returns and an early-season recruitment drive.

Tex Hoy's arrival has led to Luke Hooley's departure on a two-week loan to Featherstone Rovers but Lingard has stressed that the full-back is still part of his plans.

"He's missed the last five weeks or so with the shoulder injury he got in the cup game at Batley and we obviously brought in Tex who played real well in that London game so he keeps his shirt this week," said Lingard, who could name an unchanged side for the first time this season against the Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He needs to get some game time after that period out so it works out well for all parties.

Castleford hammered London last time out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We've got Luke here next year and are planning on him being here next year. Regardless of what happens this year with Tex, we see Luke being a big part of our future at Castleford.