Willie Peters has backed Hull KR to respond to last week's setback in the best possible way with a win at in-form Leigh Leopards.

The Robins lost for the first time in nine games at title rivals Wigan Warriors, with the 24-20 defeat leaving Peters' men relying on help from elsewhere in their League Leaders' Shield bid.

Peters has seen enough during his two-year tenure to convince him that Rovers will get straight back on the horse.

"You don't like to go two or three (defeats) on the trot," he said. "We did have that at times last year but that was just where we were at.

"Then I look at the Challenge Cup (final) and what we did off the back of that. We had one loss against St Helens the following Friday and then went on a run of six wins leading into the semi.

"We weren't happy with the way we played at Wigan to bow out but I've seen resilience in the team over the course of the past two years.

"We've got a harder edge about us this year. That comes with being together for a period of time.

"A strength of the team is to make up for the week before."

Hull KR celebrate a try against Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leigh have won nine of their past 10 games to move into a play-off position but still have work to do to confirm their place after being handed fixtures against KR and St Helens in the final two rounds.

Peters has stressed Friday's clash at Leigh Sports Village is just as important to the Robins as they aim to secure a top-two finish.

"I haven't really thought about where they sit too much," he said.

"This is a massive game and a great opportunity for us. That's how we're looking at this game.

The Robins were left frustrated against Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"They'll have their motivations for winning this game but all we've focused on is staying at the same levels as last week and improving in a few areas we weren't great at. That will give us a good opportunity again to be in the game at the back end."

Rovers gave as good as they got against Wigan but were left to rue two costly yellow cards.

Peters is eyeing a rematch in next month's Grand Final at Old Trafford.

"Hopefully we get to have another crack at them down the track," he said.

"The players certainly got a lot of confidence from that game. They went down right to the end and we put ourselves in positions to win the game.

"There was a lot to like about what we did but there are certainly areas to fix up. If we had the complete performance then you know you've fallen short and they're too good.

"We've got a game that we know can match them but Wigan win trophies because they give you nothing and are never beaten, which is credit to them.