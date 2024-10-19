Luke Gale puts Wakefield Trinity first in farewell game after most enjoyable season of career

AT HIS peak, Luke Gale was the heartbeat of the best Castleford Tigers side of the modern era and represented his country in a World Cup final.

Gale won the Man of Steel after guiding the Tigers to the 2017 Grand Final as League Leaders' Shield winners and fell agonisingly short of claiming the sport's biggest prize with England at the end of that year.

But as he prepares for the final game of his illustrious career, his last year away from the spotlight in the Championship with Wakefield Trinity stands out above the rest.

"A lot of people ask: how would you rank this season?" said Gale.

"I can honestly say, I've played in England teams and the World Cup was massive but I don't think I've enjoyed myself as much as I have this year throughout my whole career.

"After Hull I didn't have a club then went to Keighley for one year and would have probably retired. My career would have kind of weaned out.

"I was cool with that because I'd done everything that I wanted in my career, apart from a Grand Final ring.

"That's probably why I'm grateful for this opportunity. I came to Wakefield 18 months ago and we got relegated, which we obviously didn't want to happen, but Matt (Ellis) took over, Powelly (Daryl Powell) came in and all the pieces fitted together.

END OF THE LINE: Wakefield’s Luke Gale celebrates his try against Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup Final - he ends his playing career in the Championship Grand Final this weekend. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"If we could get the job done this weekend, it'd be a great way to sign off."

Gale brings the curtain down on his playing career in today's Grand Final against Toulouse Olympique as Wakefield bid to complete a second-tier treble.

Although a win does not guarantee promotion – Trinity must wait until next week for that – the size of the occasion has allowed Gale to manage his emotions.

"I've tried not to think about it," he said.

Luke Gale will hang up his boots this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's tough. I still love the game but I suppose because it's a bigger game on Saturday and a chance to get Wakefield back to Super League, it takes away the emotion.

"It just happens to be my last game. You've got to push the emotional selfish part to the side.

"I have had visions of walking around with the trophy. It would be massive for the club and the fans who have been fantastic after a lot of tough years. And it would be fantastic for Matt and his family for what they've done for the club.

"I'm staying on as a coach next year for the academy because it's a great place to be.

Luke Gale came agonisingly close to winning the Super League trophy. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It'd be massive for the whole club to get back to where they belong and see everyone happy."

A Grand Final win in his last game would help ease the pain of his defeat in the Super League decider with Castleford seven years ago.

Gale finishes his career with no regrets but that Old Trafford experience still rankles.

"Would we have done things differently in the Grand Final?" he said. "Me and Powelly always have a natter about this.

"Things that happened that week probably didn't help but Grand Final week is always wet and never won on great, fancy tries; it's won on pure emotion and endeavour.

"Because of the way we'd played all year, we probably went to put on an exhibition. Maybe we could have tinkered with a few things."

Luke Gale takes the ball to the line during the 2017 World Cup final. (Photo: Tertius Pickard/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ)

That Gale even played in a Grand Final was through sheer hard work and perseverance.

After finding his path blocked at hometown club Leeds Rhinos, the half-back served his apprenticeship in the lower leagues with Doncaster and convinced Harlequins he was ready for Super League.

"There's all sorts of different routes you can take," said Gale, who won a Challenge Cup with Leeds after spells at Bradford Bulls and Castleford.

"Everyone's dream is to start off at your boyhood club, stay in the first team and have a testimonial there but how many people do that?

"I looked who was in front of me and you see Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow. I'm not daft, you've got no chance.

"So when Doncaster rang me up, I jumped at the opportunity. If you hit every obstacle with that sort of mentality, you can't lose.

"I always say to the young lads that it might not be here or the next club but if you keep meeting every challenge head-on, there are loads of different ways to have a career."

Whereas a lot of players struggle with the transition after hanging up the boots, Gale's new role as head coach of Wakefield's academy allows him to keep his hand in.

The 36-year-old retires a happy man but his family are taking longer to get used to the idea.

"I'm really looking forward to the new role," he said. "I jumped in one night a week this year to dip my toe in and it makes the decision a lot easier.

"My partner and kids have probably taken the decision to retire worse. When I initially said I was going to retire, Kirby was asking me if I was sure and I'd say I was positive.