When Luke Gale called time on his decorated rugby league career last month, there were no feelings of regret.

His Old Trafford experience in 2017 still rankles but he could retire a proud man after appearing in a World Cup final and winning a Challenge Cup for hometown club Leeds Rhinos, not to mention his role in the best Castleford Tigers side of the modern era and bowing out a treble winner with Wakefield Trinity.

For all those highs, a nagging feeling could resurface when he belatedly gets his first taste of rugby union on Sunday.

Gale is pulling on the boots again for a unique hybrid match at Headingley to raise funds to research and support those living with motor neurone disease, a concept contrived by the late Rob Burrow and ex-union player Ed Slater, who was diagnosed in 2022.

The 745 Game, which derives from the numbers worn by Burrow (7) and Slater (4) along with Scottish legend Doddie Weir (5) and brings together former players of both codes, will look a lot like rugby league with noticeable quirks.

The 13-man teams will have unlimited tackles in their own half and the standard six once they pass the halfway line, while there will be uncontested five-man lineouts when the ball goes into touch.

The defensive line must retreat five metres rather than the usual 10 and there will be two referees, Ben Thaler from rugby league and union's Frank Murphy.

Each try is worth five points and two are on offer for penalties, conversions and drop goals.

Luke Gale is coming out of retirement for one day only in aid of MND. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It will feel enough like union to give Gale a flavour of what might have been.

"It was spoken about with my agent Craig Harrison but I was probably a bit too old at that point," said the former Man of Steel, who will line up alongside a host of ex-league stars, including Adrian Morley and Danny McGuire.

"I think it would have kind of suited me – not getting stuck in, kicking and passing. When I say that, to be fair I watch Owen Farrell and he does get stuck in.

"The game dynamic, the way it's going now, more free-flowing, I actually quite enjoy watching it now. Back in the day when I used to watch it was just kick and I didn’t really understand it.

Rob Burrow's memory lives on at Headingley. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"When I watch it now, it’s a lot more free-flowing and I would have liked a go. I might see if any rugby union teams fancy a fly-half for next year! This might be a trial for me."

For the avoidance of doubt, Gale had his tongue firmly lodged in his cheek.

The former England half-back is happily retired and already getting stuck into the next chapter of his career as the head coach of the academy at Wakefield.

It had to be a special occasion to coax Gale out of retirement for one day only.

Luke Gale, left, will finally get the chance to line up alongside Danny McGuire. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Phil Daly (Leeds’ media manager) rang me about two months ago and said there was a hybrid game in memory of Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir for MND and it was an easy sell," added Rhinos academy product Gale.

"He did say Danny McGuire would be my half-back partner and that was also an easy sell. I never got chance to play with Danny so straight away I said I'd do it.

"There's been some momentum building and it sounds like it's going to be a great day.

"There are some great players from both codes. I'm a big fan of Danny Cipriani. I've met him a few times and had a coffee with him down in London so going up against him will be good.

"I am really looking forward to the occasion and I hope everyone will get down and support a great cause. Hopefully it can be the first of many."

Gale had to take the scenic route to the top after finding himself behind Burrow and McGuire in the pecking order at Headingley.

Luke Gale takes the ball to the line during the 2017 World Cup final. (Photo: Tertius Pickard/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ)

Following in Burrow's footsteps by donning the famous number seven shirt remains a great source of pride for Gale.

"Rob and Danny were just starting their career and I knew from early on I would have to make my Super League debut away from them two," said Gale.

"As it transpired, they went on to be one of the greatest half-back pairings of the Super League era. Rob scored so many great tries, in big games as well.

"When I came back and got chance to play number seven and Rob got his illness, I remember he gave our shirts out for the Challenge Cup game in 2020. I have still got that number seven hung up in my wardrobe. It's one that holds a great place for me. I won’t ever let that one go. It meant so much.

"Rob has done so much for this club, for our game and for MND. He didn’t have to be so open about it but the way he went about it, it’s everything he was as a player. That’s why there are so many great players willing to play, in so many different shapes and sizes."

A charity game featuring retired players is unlikely to provide the fireworks of a cross-code professional clash.

However, Gale has stressed that the league boys will be playing to win.

"It always can start as a bit of a kick around but I've seen Kylie (Leuluai) play a few of these and he gets stuck in," said Gale.