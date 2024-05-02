Luke Robinson addresses Luke Yates and George King speculation amid testing period for Huddersfield Giants

Players who are off contract at the end of the year are now free to negotiate deals with rival clubs, creating uncertainty and perhaps even a degree of anxiety at a crucial stage of the campaign.

The table is congested and any slump in form could see a club left behind in the race for the top six.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a difficult period for clubs and coaches to negotiate, as Luke Robinson knows all too well as Ian Watson's right-hand man.

"It's a really busy time," said the Huddersfield Giants assistant.

"Watto's door is a bit of a revolving door at the moment – one bloke walks in as another bloke walks out.

"It's the same at every club. There are players you want to retain, players you want to bring in and players you've probably not made your mind up on.

"It's a little bit awkward because you don't know if certain players are going to come to you and if you need to retain other players.

Luke Yates is a wanted man at the start of the recruitment window. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It makes it a little bit tricky and a little bit taxing at times for the head coach but it's the same for everybody."

For the players coming to the end of their current contract, there is more to consider than the next challenge on the field.

A former player himself, Robinson appreciates that some individuals may lose focus in the early stages of the recruitment window.

"You're dealing with 30-odd blokes with different temperaments, different backgrounds and different motivations for playing," added Robinson.

George King has been linked with a move to hometown club Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Some players play because they want to win trophies. Some players play because they're good at it. Some players play for money.

"Some players will take it in their stride and other players who are maybe not as confident or as focused sometimes can take their eye off the ball.

"That's the art of being a good coach. You're not just managing what happens on the training field and on game day; you're trying to manage their emotions and the psychological aspect of being a professional athlete.

"Some players will get distracted and some players won't. It's our job to make sure everyone keeps a level head and does the right thing on game day."

Ian Watson has a lot on his plate at the start of the recruitment window. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

In the build-up to Friday's home clash with Salford Red Devils, there has been speculation over the future of Huddersfield captain Luke Yates.

Love Rugby League has reported that Warrington Wolves are the frontrunners for Yates' signature.

Naturally given his presence in the dressing room and contribution on the field, the Giants are desperate to retain the hardworking forward.

"He's an exceptional player," said Robinson. "He's not only a really good player but he's a really good bloke as well.

"At this time of year, good players will get linked to other clubs when their contract is up. I'd expect clubs to be coming in and making a play for someone of his quality, his personality and the way he goes about his business.

"It would be great for us if he stays. We'll try everything in our power to keep him.

Huddersfield are back home this week after a long period on the road. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"He's well-liked within the group and brings 100 per cent effort, not only in games but training. He trains the house down and plays in that manner.

"He's a really important part of our team. We'd love to have him stay. We'd be gutted if he went but unfortunately that's rugby. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out."

On the flip side, Huddersfield are said to be leading the chase for Hull KR prop George King.

According to Hull Live, the forward is on the brink of joining his hometown club from 2025.

Asked about the speculation linking the Giants with King, Robinson said: "That's probably above my pay scale.

"What I can say about him is he's a really good rugby league player.

"We had his brother (Toby King) here and he was a top bloke. If he's anything like his brother, he'll be a really good fella too.

"He tries really hard and puts his best foot forward each and every week. He's definitely a player that would make anybody's squad better."

On the field, Huddersfield have been preparing for an important game against Salford, a team one place and two points above Watson's side in the table.

The Giants are back home after coming through a testing start that featured seven away fixtures in the opening nine rounds in credit.

The message from Robinson is they must kick on if they are to make the most of four successive home matches and improve on seventh place.

"We need to go up a level," he said. "We've been slowly building and need to keep building now.