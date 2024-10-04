Mark Applegarth puts York Knights resurgence down to team effort after award nomination
York were in relegation danger when Applegarth took over in June before winning 12 of their 16 games under their new head coach to surge into the play-offs.
"We've been playing play-off rugby for a few weeks with the situation we were in," said Applegarth, who is up against Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell and Toulouse Olympique coach Sylvain Houles for the award.
"It's a credit to the lads and how tight and together they are. You can't get bored of showing up for each other. As a coach, you can talk about systems, structures and all that until the cows come home but ultimately the lads have to buy into each other.
"One thing I've said since week one of being here is that we've got a real together group. We showed that last Sunday."
The final-round win over Featherstone Rovers secured fourth place for York and a home eliminator against Widnes.
A victory this week could set up an opportunity for Applegarth to continue his own comeback story at former club Wakefield in the semi-finals but he is not looking beyond the Vikings.
"We're in for a pretty tough challenge against Widnes," he said. "They're a well-coached team and nearly beat us at their joint a few weeks ago.
"It's play-off rugby. Any team in the play-offs is capable of beating the other so we're not taking anything for granted.
"We set a goal of getting in the play-offs but don't want to be happy just getting here. We want to progress in the play-offs and do something now.
"We're glad we've got the home play-off but that's been and gone now. We want to attack this new competition."
Championship award nominees
Player of the Year – Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity). Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique), Ky Rodwell (Wakefield Trinity), Jordan Thompson (York Knights).
Young Player of the Year – Jayden Myers (Bradford Bulls), Oliver Pratt (Wakefield Trinity), Brad Ward (York Knights).
Coach of the Year – Mark Applegarth (York Knights), Sylvain Houles (Toulouse Olympique), Daryl Powell (Wakefield Trinity).
