Mark Applegarth ready to drive York Knights' long-term Super League bid

Mark Applegarth is focused on improving York Knights' on-field fortunes to help the club achieve their Super League ambition.

Applegarth took over as Knights boss last week in a shake-up that has seen Andrew Henderson move into the position of head of rugby operations and development.

In his first role since leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season, Applegarth is ready to drive York's long-term Super League bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was just looking for the right opportunity," said the 39-year-old during his first press conference.

"York have got great ambition and all the infrastructure in place to be a top-level club.

"We've got to aim for Super League. Under IMG's criteria, it's on clubs now to make sure that not only do they have a playing squad that's capable of it but an infrastructure that can handle it as well.

"York have got a ready-made stadium for Super League and a ready-made training ground for a full-time environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now it's a case of making sure we're doing things right on the field as well so we can hopefully go for licensing."

Mark Applegarth is back in rugby league with York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Applegarth's first game in charge takes him to Dewsbury Rams for a date with the Championship's basement side.

York are one of several teams hovering above the Rams in a congested bottom half of the table after claiming just three wins in their opening 10 games.

Applegarth has told his players that their campaign starts now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are loads of different factors that can go into a season," he said.

The Knights have struggled in the early part of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's alright looking at a squad on paper and saying they should be there or thereabouts but injuries happen and there are different dynamics.

"As I said to everyone on Tuesday night (in his first training session), it's a fresh slate for everyone.

"Our first game together with me in charge is on Sunday and that's all we've got to look forward to. What's happened has happened and we need to move forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York are six points adrift of the top six but do not have to look far for inspiration after surging through the pack to claim a play-off place against the odds last year.

Applegarth, though, is not looking beyond this weekend's assignment.

"We've got to take it one game at a time," he stressed.

"Looking at that playing squad, if we keep everyone fit and firing, it's obviously capable of competing at the right end of the table but first and foremost, we've got to make sure we do our job on Sunday.