Michael Shenton delivers Warrington Wolves warning to Wakefield Trinity

Michael Shenton has warned Wakefield Trinity against expecting a dip from Warrington Wolves in the wake of their Challenge Cup exploits.

Sam Burgess' side head to Belle Vue on Sunday fresh from booking their place in the Wembley final at the expense of Leigh Leopards.

Warrington, who are level on points with Trinity in a congested Super League table, could be forgiven for having one eye on their June 7 date with Hull KR at the national stadium – but Shenton knows better than to bank on an emotional comedown from the Challenge Cup finalists.

"It's a dangerous mindset if you're thinking that," said the Wakefield assistant. "It's certainly something we wouldn't be talking to our players about.

"Attitude is the most important thing in rugby league to get the job done. You can't just turn up hoping they don't turn up because they're worried about what they've got coming up.

"They've got players fighting for positions to play in a final so you'd think that team would be even more motivated to play well.

"From our point of view, we've got to prepare for the best of Warrington. We're all pretty tight in the table as well so it's a pretty important game for both teams."

Shenton played in two Challenge Cup finals during his time with Castleford Tigers, losing to Leeds Rhinos in 2014 before suffering familiar heartache against St Helens seven years later.

The 38-year-old believes this year's schedule affords Warrington the right amount of time to prepare for Wembley.

"The times I did it there were different lead-in times," he said. "One time we had the semi-final, then a game and the final the week after that.

"They haven't got to worry about that. There are three games in this in-between period.

"I think it'll be business as usual for them. I expect them to do a super professional job."

Wakefield remain without a host of forwards – including Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Ky Rodwell and Renouf Atoni – but Matty Russell and Seth Nikotemo could return against Warrington.