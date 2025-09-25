Mike McMeeken takes pressure off Wakefield Trinity with move already vindicated

MIKE McMEEKEN is relishing Wakefield Trinity's underdog status and believes their rise to the top six has already proved he made the right call leaving Catalans Dragons for Belle Vue.

The England prop drew quizical looks when news broke of his move to Trinity, who were still waiting for the green light to return to Super League.

But his decision has quickly been vindicated by a play-off push and a place in the Dream Team as captain.

"Me and Tom Johnstone were speaking the other day about the eyebrows that were raised when we signed," said McMeeken ahead of Friday's eliminator at Leigh Leopards.

"We were at a very good club in Catalans but I had confidence in Powelly (Daryl Powell, head coach) and Matt (Ellis, owner) when they promoted the club to me. They told me about the direction they wanted to take the club in and the part I would play in it.

"It intrigued me. I'd obviously worked with Powelly before at Cas and knew he was the type of coach who doesn't just take nothing jobs. He's a well-driven person and wants to achieve silverware.

"I wanted to be a part of that."

Wakefield have been this year's surprise package in Super League, winning 15 of their 27 games to edge out Hull FC in the battle for sixth place.

Trinity continue to thrive on the low expectations of others, with rival clubs almost sounding surprised that they are still in the race for Old Trafford.

Speaking from the play-off launch earlier this week, McMeeken added: "People have been saying, 'It's good for you guys to be here'.

"It is and is obviously a massive achievement for the club to come from where we were to the top six and the play-offs in the space of 18 months.

"We're not putting any pressure on ourselves going into Friday night. We know we're in for a tough game. They're going in as massive favourites so there's no pressure on us. We can go out and enjoy ourselves."

Leigh have shown promoted clubs the way and Wakefield are the latest to demonstrate what is possible with ambition.

After winning the Championship treble in the first season under Ellis and Powell, Trinity now stand just two games from a maiden Grand Final.

Tyson Smoothy, Jazz Tevaga and Tray Lolesio are among the new recruits for 2026, raising excitement about what is to come.

Regardless of what happens over the next few days and weeks, McMeeken is confident a first play-off appearance since 2012 is just the start for Wakefield.

"That's the plan," he said.

"The challenge is to make sure you don't rest on your laurels and to improve. That's the aim of the club.

"We don't want to achieve short-term success; we want long-term success. In 10-20 years' time, we want to be winning silverware as well.

"I want to be turning up to games in 20-30 years' time thinking, 'I was part of the team that started that'.