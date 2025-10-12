Hull KR boss Willie Peters declared Mikey Lewis had arrived after the influential half-back answered his call to own the biggest stage.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis delivered an emphatic response to his doubters in Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors, producing a try-saving effort to deny Bevan French before breaking the deadlock himself with a dazzling solo score.

The homegrown hero's fingerprints were all over the historic 24-6 triumph, earning him the Rob Burrow Award as man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mikey Lewis has arrived," said Peters, who challenged the playmaker to step up in pre-game interviews.

“What I mean by that is it doesn’t get bigger than a Grand Final and he owned that first half. He cops a lot but it shows the type of player he is.

"He's had massive games this year and was ready to own a Grand Final. He stood up and I'm so proud of him. He's grown so much."

Lewis has mirrored KR's rise from the depths of Super League to a remarkable treble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By ending Wigan's two-year reign as champions, the Robins became the first maiden title winners since 2004.

Willie Peters embraces Mikey Lewis at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Unbelievable," said Peters. "The first words that come to mind are that I'm proud of these players.

"It's something all teams outside that four have been chasing. We obviously couldn't do it last year and there have been other teams that haven't been able to do that. We've made a bit of history there.

"Before my time, there were a lot of people who worked hard to get us in this position. I've got loyal, hardworking staff and there's a real connection between the admin and rugby staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all share the same vision. If you have that, you can go somewhere."

Willie Peters leads Hull KR out at Old Trafford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers saved their best for Old Trafford, capping a season that had already delivered Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield glory.

Veteran duo Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum led the team heroically on their swansong.

"Micky Mac shouldn't have played," said Peters. "I need to mention that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His ankle is fractured and it's been like that for some time. It wasn't healed but he's the toughest I've seen. In his head, he was always playing and went out the way he did, which is great.

Hull KR celebrate with all three trophies after completing the treble. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Jared, too, he saved the best for last. We brought in two guys that we knew would help us achieve success. We just needed a little bit more belief in these bigger games. That's what they brought to the team.

"They're winners and have gone out as winners."

KR are set to be rewarded with a first-ever World Club Challenge appearance against NRL champions Brisbane Broncos early next year.

"How cool is that?" said Peters.

"To be able to play in the game, we would be representing Super League, not just Hull KR. What a huge honour.

"The teams who have done it in the past have done it the right way. We will go out to win that game no matter what. There's no doubt about it.