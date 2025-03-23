'Moments where we don't know what we're doing': Danny McGuire frustrated by Castleford Tigers loss to Catalans Dragons

Catalans' Reimis Smith is tackled by Castleford. (Picture: SWPix.com)placeholder image
Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire expressed concerns about their defence as they took a step backwards at home to Catalans Dragons.

Steve McNamara’s side made light work of a torrential first-half downpour to score twice through Tevita Pangai Junior and Alrix Da Costa before two tries in the second period from Fouad Yaha and Sam Tomkins put them out of sight.

Castleford rallied in the closing stages and wing Innes Senior reduced the deficit with his side’s only score, but it was too little too late.

Head coach McGuire admitted his side’s leaky defence was a big concern after they slipped to their fourth Super League defeat in their opening five fixtures.

McGuire said: “When it’s just one big guy (Pangai Junior) taking six over, that’s worrying. And then a dummy-half (Da Costa) just showing a dummy and going straight through, that’s concerning.

“We’re not doing some things how we want to. We have moments where we look like a good team and moments where we don’t know what we’re doing.

“They handled the conditions better. Their game management, the simplicity that they went about it.

“They used their big bodies down the middle and kicked into corners. We had opportunities to go in front, but we’ve no resilience to defend our line.”

After winning their last two games now, McNamara said: McNamara said: “There’s a lot left in our team, and we’re not quite where some of the teams are right now.”

