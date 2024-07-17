New Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur already changing behaviours as he outlines philosophy

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Parramatta Eels boss has been tasked with producing consistent performances and results, something the Rhinos failed to do in the final 18 months of Rohan Smith's reign.

For the experienced Australian, that begins with acknowledging the small details that can make a big difference.

Whether it is spending more time on the training field or showing a greater interest in meetings, Arthur has quickly got to work on raising standards at the Rhinos.

"The players have got to want to do it," said Arthur. "They've got to want to make sacrifices, be a touch more professional and put a bit more effort in when it's required.

"I'm not saying they haven't been professional in the past but there's a certain level that I want to get the team at.

"The first meeting we had, one guy had a book – Brodie (Croft) – to take some notes. I encouraged all the guys to put a bit more time into the game.

"I was standing there talking for half an hour, 40 minutes and I'm sure they can't retain everything. It's not so much what I say but what they hear and take from it. I'd like them to transfer that down to a book.

Brad Arthur has been tasked with saving Leeds' season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Everyone is going to hear something different and hear it a different way based on what's applicable to them, so they need to write it down.

"I turned up yesterday (Monday) and everyone had a book. That was great but it's alright doing that on day one; we've got to be doing it in week two, three and four.

"It's about being consistent with that professionalism. When you do that consistently day in, day out, it becomes routine and performances start to become consistent and then that becomes routine and a habit and they start turning into more wins."

Arthur has been given 10 games to save Leeds' season after witnessing his new team's shortcomings first-hand in last week's defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Brad Arthur watches on at Warrington. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Regarded as a passive side that lacked direction under Smith, aggression and patience will be the hallmarks of Arthur's Leeds if all goes to plan.

"The game is very effort-based," said Arthur.

"We're going to be a team that prides itself on effort and playing for the jersey and each other.

"The game has to be played at a physical standard. You can't dip your toes in and have a soft approach to the game so we need to be strong physically, be prepared to put our bodies on the line and go after the collision and enjoy it.

It has been a frustrating season for Leeds. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Then there's the football part of it with executing your skills and managing the game. It's not a case of going out there and saying we're going to play footy; you need to have some sort of plan.

"You need to chase the result which is two points but you need to accumulate a lot of small wins along the way. Those small victories will equate to scoreboard pressure. That's how you get the two points."

He added: "The team has a real willingness to play football. That's one of their strengths.

"My job is to try harness that a little bit and make sure they know how to build pressure and play the footy they like to play when the time is right.

"We've got to start games better and build games, lay a bit of a platform before we think we can go into playing touch footy."

One of Australia's most respected coaches, some eyebrows were raised Down Under when Arthur accepted a short-term role at Headingley.

The Rhinos celebrate the golden-point win over London. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

But the opportunity to get back into coaching with the Rhinos was too good to resist, even if it meant leaving his family back home.

"I really wanted a job," said Arthur, who left the Eels in May. "I wanted to coach so that was a big factor straight away.

"A lot of people thought I packed up and left Australia pretty suddenly but that's just the person I am.

"I'm really grateful to my family because they knew I just wanted to coach and was going crazy sitting at home doing nothing.

"The first and probably only real conversation I had with Ian (Blease, sporting director) before a decision was made, it was pretty easy to see the desire from the club to be a powerhouse.

"I talked to a few people in Australia for advice and they said Leeds was one of the better clubs to go to and that I'd be well looked after and they want to do well."

Arthur has not ruled out staying on beyond 2024 but his immediate objective is to close the four-point gap to the play-off positions.

Time is against the 50-year-old but if Leeds fall short, it will not be for lack of effort.

"I get that it's a short period," he said. "I wish I had a pre-season with these guys because I could guarantee we'd make a lot more significant change and improvement.

"I didn't come here for a holiday; I've come here to work hard and try to improve the team the best I can, and let the club move forward because it's a great club.