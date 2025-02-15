When Warrington Wolves unveiled Sam Burgess as their head coach for the 2024 season, some cynics viewed the appointment as an elaborate publicity stunt.

Burgess is one of the biggest names in rugby but was a rookie coach and appeared ill-equipped for a restoration job at a temperamental club.

The former England captain made a mockery of his doubters in his debut campaign, not only stabilising Warrington but leading them to Wembley and within 80 minutes of Old Trafford. Their points total would have been enough to win the League Leaders’ Shield the previous season.

Burgess' impact came as a surprise to some – but not to brother Tom.

"Not much does surprise me with Sam," said the Huddersfield Giants new boy. "He can do anything he puts his mind to.

"We've seen that in the past when he went off and played union. He had a lot of doubters and did what most people thought he couldn't do.

"I always believe in him. He's admitted himself he was underequipped to be a Super League head coach but he's taken it on headfirst.

"I knew from being at the coalface with him how he acts around the players and his team-mates. He's always been a leader and a coach, really. He always coached me as a player and a brother as well.

Tom, left, and Sam Burgess, right, go head to head for the first time this weekend. (Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"I knew he'd be amazing. Everyone could see the difference he made there last year and he's only going to improve.

"I think he could be the next Wayne Bennett – if he can still walk around at Wayne's age."

The wry smile hinted at sibling banter but the respect and warmth for his brother is genuine.

Sunday's meeting between Huddersfield and Warrington pits the former England, Bradford Bulls and South Sydney Rabbitohs team-mates against one another for the first time – and creates an awkward situation for their nearest and dearest.

Tom Burgess in action on his competitive debut against Hunslet. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It probably divides my mum," admitted Tom.

"We're all big supporters of each other in everything we do so it's going to be a funny one.

"Sam has been at Warrington longer so they might be tied to Warrington a bit more than Huddersfield at the moment.

"I'll have to get one over on him because he knocked us out of the Challenge Cup last year.

Tom Burgess, far right, is back in Super League after a long spell in the NRL. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He's a very competitive guy and I know the standards he drives. We know it's going to be a tough game for us in round one."

Huddersfield are fresh from a timely win over Hunslet in the third round of the Challenge Cup but it has been an inauspicious start to the year for Luke Robinson's side.

Injuries to key players have hampered the Giants' preparations for the new Super League campaign and pre-season defeats to Championship outfits Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers left fans fearing the worst.

But Burgess, who was followed from the NRL by Zac Woolford and former Souths team-mates Jacob Gagai and Taane Milne, is taking the positives from a challenging winter.

"It's been well known that we've had a few injuries in the pre-season," said the 2014 NRL Grand Final winner, who made his competitive debut for the Giants at Hunslet last weekend.

"We've missed a chunk of our spine throughout most of it but you know what, I think that's going to help us. We're building resilience and a lot of young lads have had a lot of reps on the field, which is only good for them if and when they get their chance.

Tom Burgess, centre, alongside Zac Woolford and Luke Robinson at the season launch. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Things happen for a reason so the boys coming back in will be fresh as well.

"From the outside looking in, our pre-season probably didn't look the best but we're excited for the start of the season."

Burgess' career will come full circle when he steps out at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

The 32-year-old cut his teeth in Super League with Bradford in 2011 and 2012 before making his name in the NRL.

A three-year deal offers Burgess the chance to make his mark on home soil with local club Huddersfield.

Once he eventually calls time on his storied career, Burgess plans to stay in rugby league – but there are no thoughts of following Sam into the coaching world.

"Not at all, at the moment," said Tom. "I'm not in that mindset at all.

"I think I've got more of a managerial mindset maybe. I'm interested in the business side of things or even working with the players more on a personal level as a welfare manager.