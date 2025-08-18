Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester struck an optimistic note despite Saturday's 64-6 drubbing at the hands of rivals Leeds Rhinos, pointing to an aggressive recruitment drive as a sign of change.

"It's just getting the right people," he said.

"We're no longer shopping at Netto; we're now shopping at Sainsbury's and Asda with some of our signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't mean that disrespectfully. We've had to do what we've had to do because we've been nowhere near the cap.

"We've just got to manage these last five games the best we possibly can and look forward to a different 2026."

Leeds underlined the scale of the task facing Chester with an 11-try rout that exposed Castleford's frailties.

But with Ryan Carr close to being unveiled as head coach and a number of higher-calibre recruits secured, Chester is confident such displays will soon be a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Chester is overseeing a rebuild at Castleford. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Asked if the defeat dampened his enthusiasm for the future, he replied: "Not really because I know the players we've signed for next year.

"That's where the excitement comes from – and knowing the coach we've identified and the brand of rugby he wants to play.

"The project excites me. I walked away from Leigh when they were sitting second in the comp and in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup and everyone thought I was crazy. Maybe I am a bit crazy but I just liked the idea of the challenge and the difference I could make to this club for the next three, four, five years. That's what excites me.

"I'm excited about working with the new head coach and the new crop of players. We're going to have some big bodies, some speed and some players who care. I know the new coach will instil that into them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford were humiliated by their neighbours on Saturday. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Castleford will undergo major surgery once again in the off-season, with the club's heaviest defeat of the year only reinforcing Chester's view of the current squad.

The 46-year-old, who is also serving as interim head coach, admitted he would only keep "about eight to 10" players from Saturday's team.

"Obviously some players are contracted but I just want people here that are going to fight for everything and work hard," he added.