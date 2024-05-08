Richie Myler has warned Hull FC supporters that it is not going to be a quick fix as he sets about restoring the club's fortunes.

The former Leeds Rhinos and York Knights playmaker was appointed as Hull's new director of rugby last month, tasked with overseeing all on-field performance aspects from the first team through to the youth set-up.

Myler is hopeful the Black and Whites will be back challenging for honours by the end of his initial three-year contract.

"It's not going to be a quick fix," he said during a press conference held on Wednesday.

"In the past, as a club we've tried to put elements in there to fix it quick and it's not worked.

"We need to build something that's sustainable. We've got every foundation to do that with the academy system and youth product coming through. We quite clearly need a better performance on the field by having some more experience.

"As a club, we want to get to a point where we're back where we belong – competing at the top end of Super League and being in the big games."

Myler is leading Hull's search for a new head coach after Tony Smith paid the price for a disastrous start to the season.

Richie Myler hung up his boots to take the role with Hull FC. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The Black and Whites were prepared to pay a fee to lure Paul Rowley from Salford Red Devils, only for the 49-year-old to reject the approach.

Myler continues to sound out potential candidates – including a "brief conversation" with Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam – but stressed Hull will not rush into a decision.

"We've only formally put an offer to one coach but I've spoken to quite a few informally," said Myler.

"We got pretty close with Paul. It was almost a done deal but the logistics with the travel were always going to be a factor.

Paul Rowley was Hull's number one target. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I thought we'd got to a comfortable position where both parties would be happy but ultimately it was his prerogative not to do that for family reasons.

"We were pretty adamant that we had a guy that would give us what we were looking for. That's not worked out so we'll take stock and go again.

"We need to be clear on what we're doing and not make a rash decision just for the sake of it.

"The head coach role at Hull FC is a massive, massive role and the amount of people that would be interested in this job is a lot. We are, in my eyes, a top-four club."

Richie Myler watches the Leeds game alongside Francis Cummins, left, and Simon Grix, centre. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Black and Whites remain without a win since beating London Broncos in early March – their only success of 2024 to date – but interim boss Simon Grix has managed to stem the tide after a series of heavy defeats.

Myler is open to Grix continuing in the role for the rest of the year – and even beyond.

"Grixy is in pole position for it in the sense that he's doing the job day to day," said Myler.

"The boys are responding really well to him and performances have got better, quite clearly.

"The question will be: is anybody going to add to what we've got and give us that bit extra that we need? If that person is out there then we might go down that route. However, at this moment in time, there isn't.

"Grixy will be a future head coach, definitely. He did a tremendous job at Halifax and has that aspiration to be a head coach.

John Asiata with the Challenge Cup in the Royal Box after victory over Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Whether that's at Hull or somewhere else, time will tell. But there's no rash decision coming from the club. We need to make sure we get the right guy."

Myler made an early statement with the shock signing of Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata on a marquee contract worth £220,000 a season.

The 33-year-old has earmarked the influential loose forward as the man to lead Hull's revival.

"His worth to the club is more than just him as a player," said Myler, who hung up his boots to take the role with the Black and Whites.

"He epitomises what we want to achieve as a club and what we want to stand for. Ultimately, he's also a very, very good rugby league player.

"I get the best of both worlds in the sense that he's a true champion that wants to compete and win hard."

Myler pointed to Asiata’s role in leading Leigh from the Championship to Challenge Cup glory.

"Yes we're a Super League team but we are coming up short in some areas and need a leader in that dressing room that understands that it's not going to be easy," added Myler.

"I've said that to everyone I've spoken to. It's not an overnight fix. However, clearly putting John Asiata into that team would have a massive effect on what we want to build over the next five, six, seven years.

"The way the young players will respond to having him in that dressing room will be invaluable to us as a club.