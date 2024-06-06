Homegrown full-back Max Jowitt is confident that a Wembley appearance is just the start for Wakefield Trinity under ambitious owner Matt Ellis.

Trinity head into Saturday's 1895 Cup final against Sheffield Eagles in high spirits after winning their opening 10 Championship games, a far cry from last year when the club had to wait until June 11 for their first win.

Jowitt views a first Wembley visit in 45 years as the perfect way to kick off an exciting new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's massive, not just for me but everyone who is going to play and the fans as well who are travelling down in numbers," said the Wakefield native, who will return to action at the national stadium after being rested last week.

"It's good to see them smiling again after the year we served up last year. We're winning games and it looks like they're enjoying rugby again. So are we.

"What Matt has brought to the club in terms of coaching staff, players and the facilities he's built for us is massive. You come into training and everyone is enjoying themselves.

"I would never have imagined walking out at Wembley this time last year. We would prefer to be in the Challenge Cup final but we can build towards that in the next couple of years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jowitt remained loyal to Trinity last May when he signed a new deal despite the growing likelihood of relegation.

Max Jowitt applauds the fans after the semi-final win at Bradford. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The 27-year-old's decision to stick by his hometown club has been vindicated but he has stressed that loyalty is a two-way street.

"I'm a Wakefield lad and love playing for this club," said Jowitt.

"It never gets boring putting the shirt on and representing my hometown club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a good chat before I signed the new deal and the plans sounded exciting. I wanted to be a part of that.

Max Jowitt shows his dejection following Wakefield's relegation. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I was injured for a lot of last year and it was a year to forget. The club have shown a lot of faith in me and I wanted to repay them."

Trinity are increasingly optimistic that their stay in the Championship will be a brief one, with their progress on the field being matched away from the spotlight in their bid to boost their IMG score ahead of the introduction of a new grading system later this year.

Ellis is desperate to shake up the established order in Super League, as evidenced by the early signings of England pair Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One-club man Jowitt wants to be on the journey every step of the way.

The goalkicking full-back is a key man for Trinity. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Asked if this could be the start of something special for Trinity, Jowitt replied: "One hundred per cent.

"It's not just a one-year thing. Matt has got a plan in place which he will execute. If he says something, he'll get it done, which he's shown with everything he's done so far.

"It's exciting. I've got this year and next year left. I don't know what the future holds for me personally but it's something I'd like to be a part of. I think a lot of people would."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield drifted towards relegation in their final years in Super League, failing to finish higher than ninth from 2018 onwards.

Should they get the green light to return to the top flight as expected, Jowitt believes it would be a different story for the success-starved club.

"I think we'll just ramp it up even more," he added.

"We've made some good signings already. I'm sure Matt, Powelly (Daryl Powell) and Steve Mills are still trying to recruit people for next year.