NRL superstar Dom Young opens up on hospital ordeal ahead of England return

A year on from a frightening health scare that left him hospitalised, Dom Young is ready to resume his England career.

The NRL superstar was quoted as saying he had "never felt anything" like the pain he experienced when a sinus infection spread to his brain.

Having travelled back to represent his country against Tonga, Young did not see much more than the walls of his hospital room.

Thankfully the Wakefield native made a full recovery but the experience was not far from his mind as he returned to England for the Samoa series.

"It felt a little bit weird coming over after what happened last time," Young told The Yorkshire Post.

"You kind of take it for granted when you've got the professional athlete lifestyle and think you're invincible so don't expect those things to happen to you.

"When it happened it was definitely a scary time, not just for me but my family as well. It took me a really long time to recover from it. I felt pretty weak and the antibiotics and IV took quite a lot out of me. I was a fraction of myself.

"I adopted a positive mindset but it definitely stuck with me for a little bit, even when I was back home.

Dom Young pictured prior to the 2022 semi-final against Samoa. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Hopefully it's going to be a lot more enjoyable this time."

Young's most recent experience in an England shirt is not one he would wish to relive either.

The towering winger was one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup with nine tries in England's serene run to the semi-finals.

However, it all came crashing down for Shaun Wane's side at the Emirates Stadium against the unfancied Samoans.

Dom Young is happy to be back in an England shirt this week. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

This autumn's two-Test series, which begins in Wigan on Sunday, offers England the chance to lay those ghosts to rest.

"It's massive for all of us boys," said Young.

"We've spoken about the hurt of that semi-final. It definitely stuck with us for a long time.

"Righting the wrongs of that is pretty important for me personally as well. I'll be doing everything I can to get the win because I can definitely remember how much it hurt losing that game.

Dom Young scored tries for fun at the 2022 World Cup. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"It took me a long time to get over it. I don't want to be feeling like that again."

For Young and the other survivors from that painful defeat, this series is about chasing the feeling of beating Samoa 60-6 in the opening game of the World Cup.

"It's one of my favourite games," added Young.

"The way we played in that game was probably one of the best performances you'll see.

"If we can play like that, and even a little bit better would be nice, we should definitely get the win."

Young may not have pulled on an England shirt since the World Cup but he has maintained his prolific tryscoring record in the NRL.

Dom Young has taken to life in Australia. (Photo: James Worsfold/Getty Images)

After setting a new club record for tries in a season in his final year at Newcastle Knights, Young crossed 20 times in 22 games to help take Sydney Roosters to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final.

"I'm getting closer and closer," said the 23-year-old, who fell at the previous hurdle with the Knights in 2023.

"It was an enjoyable season. We've got a good team for next year as well and hopefully we'll challenge again.

"The Roosters demand that as a club. At the start of every year, you talk about winning the Premiership and if you don't do that, it's a disappointing season.

"Nobody was happy with getting knocked out in the preliminary final. It's not enough which is a mindset I like."

It is four years since Young left England as a rookie for a new adventure on the other side of the world.

Young has certainly made his mark in the NRL with 63 tries in 73 appearances and Australia is returning in kind.

"It's kind of weird when I say 'back home' because am I talking about here or there?" he said with a smile.

"It does feel a little bit like home now. I've been there a few years and have got my older brother (fellow Roosters player Alex) out there now so have family with me. I feel settled and comfortable over there."

Young played just two Super League games for Huddersfield Giants before backing himself to crack the NRL as a teenager.

With so much still to achieve in Australia, Young is unlikely to return to England on a permanent basis anytime soon – but he is leaving the door open.

"If the right opportunity presented itself in Super League, I'd never say that I wouldn't come back," he said.

"I'm English and grew up watching Super League. When I was younger I wanted to be a Super League player so if it made sense, I don't see why not.