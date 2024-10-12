In Grand Final week, the focus is rightly on the players who have taken their bodies to the brink for the cause.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But behind every good team, there are people who made the dream possible.

Where Hull KR would be without the leadership of Paul Lakin is anybody's guess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins had just finished bottom of Super League when Lakin returned at the end of 2020, a situation complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sole benefactor was on the brink of walking away after becoming disillusioned and the club he had rescued were still in survival mode.

Longstanding owner Neil Hudgell turned to a man he trusted, not just to steady the ship in choppy waters but to sell the club on his behalf to the right buyer.

Lakin, the chief executive who oversaw KR's original promotion to Super League in 2006, had other ideas on his return to Craven Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first task was to relight the fire inside Hudgell that had been beaten out by a sport that had never given much back.

Paul Lakin has taken Hull KR from the bottom to the top of Super League. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

"He didn't have that same passion when I first came back," Lakin tells The Yorkshire Post.

"The plan was for me to sell the club for him. That was his plan but mine was to convince him to stay.

"His love for the club could not be questioned but he had just fallen out of love with the sport. He's invested a lot of money and they were difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always thought if I could re-engage him with the club and his passion for the sport, we'd have a chance.

Neil Hudgell leads Hull KR out at Wembley. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"I'm particularly pleased with that. He's loving it at the moment and excited and nervous in equal measure for Saturday."

When Lakin returned to find Hull KR on their knees, a Grand Final appearance appeared to be a pipedream.

Lakin, however, saw something in the club that they perhaps did not even see in themselves at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn't say in four years but it was always part of the plan," says Lakin.

Ryan Hall is Super League's greatest-ever tryscorer. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I was fortunate in the respect that I'd been here before so I knew the fanbase, the club and the owner. I always felt I could get a running start.

"I came back at a very difficult time during Covid but, to use a well-worn phrase, the potential was there and it was just about unlocking it.

"I did have a plan when I came in because I was due to come in six months earlier. That was pushed back because of Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clearly when I got to the club it was about the there and then. I had to deal with the finances which everybody was struggling with at the time.

"Once we came out of that, it was all about the future and recruitment really."

From six-time Grand Finalist Ryan Hall to unsung heroes such as Jai Whitbread and James Batchelor, KR's recruitment has been the envy of their Super League rivals - but it has not happened by chance.

Elliot Minchella is hoping to get his hands on the Super League trophy this weekend. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Lakin's expertise and the creation of a 'power board' have allowed Rovers to mix it with the heavyweights of Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My experience in football helped me greatly," says Lakin, who had spells with Wolves and Stoke City during his time away from rugby league.

"It's a cut-throat industry and people probably don't realise that. Thirteen years is quite a long time so I felt I learnt a lot. I came back more experienced.

"We decided to put together a board and were lucky with the board members that came in. Paul Sewell is a fantastic chairman but James McNicol has been really instrumental.

"To be honest, James has provided the funds to punch at the top of the table and hit the top of the salary cap. A lot of credit goes to James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wouldn't have been possible without the board we created. That's really important to stress."

As clubs continue to demonstrate elsewhere, money does not guarantee success.

It needs to be spent the right way and that is where Lakin has come into his own alongside head coach Willie Peters.

The one thing that has stood out since the pair teamed up has been the club's ruthlessness, whether it is parting with star half-back Jordan Abdull, farewelling ageing players or taking a look at new signings and quickly moving them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers have not got every signing right but one thing is clear: they are not afraid to make difficult decisions.

"I came back with that intention," says Lakin. "It's something I learnt previously and something I learnt in football.

"I felt Hull KR were always a club that everybody liked because they were a nice club and if a player was a decent player, they'd always give them one year too many.

"Fortunately, I found a kindred spirit in Willie who believes the same that every player has a lifespan and to really achieve things you need to make tough decisions. That's what we've been prepared to do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A feature of Lakin's tenure has been KR's midseason recruitment.

"I wanted to bring a little bit of the football mentality which is that you can do transfers during the season," he adds.

"Last season, it was pivotal bringing (Brad) Schneider in and Jack Walker, and this season we've brought in Jack Broadbent who is probably going to play in the Grand Final.

"My mindset is that recruitment doesn't always have to be in the off-season if there are opportunities during the season to hustle and make it work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really dogged and determined. Every day I think: what can we do today? I think other clubs will roll their eyes because I'm always testing them."

With Lakin leaving no stone unturned off the field and Peters transforming the mentality of a squad weighed down by decades of failure, Hull KR stand on the brink of ending their 39-year wait for silverware.

At the heart of KR's run to a maiden Grand Final has been the connection to the club's history and fanbase driven by Peters.

"On the pitch, Willie has been an unbelievable appointment," says Lakin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I need to give huge thanks to Anthony Seibold who is a former captain and a good friend of ours. It was Anthony who put us in touch with Willie and said, 'He's your man'.

"One thing that Willie embraced straight away was our community and our background.

"I think understanding that is really important. One of the big things that has shown through this season has been that if you get the players appreciating the fans and the fans appreciating the players, that's really powerful.

"Willie as the head coach completely gets the areas we're representing. One of his key areas is effort and his team represents him well as a character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's unbelievably detailed and has an unbelievably good sense of situations. He often tells me to trust him because he can sense a situation and honestly, he's nearly right every time.

"It was my first appointment when I came back - and I couldn't have made a better appointment."

From a golden-point defeat by Catalans Dragons at an empty Headingley in Lakin's first game back to an Old Trafford date with the all-conquering Wigan Warriors in front of a full house, Hull KR have been on a remarkable journey over the past four seasons.

So, was there one moment that convinced Hudgell - the man whose investment kept Rovers afloat in the early 2000s - that the impossible was possible?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were making progress off the field financially and closing the gap in terms of the investment that needed to be put into the club," says Lakin.

"I think he felt that I was able to take some pressure off him. Then one day he just said to me, 'You better take the club off the market'. He just said it off the cuff like that.

"Hull KR owe him an unbelievable amount. Twenty years he's owned this club. That is a lot of money and a lot of time - he's invested so much time.

"He's still as committed to east Hull and the community as he ever was. And let's be honest, over the 20 years, we haven't had many good times so if we were to lift the trophy on Saturday, it'd be for Neil."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of all the decisions Hudgell has made, bringing Lakin back to the club was perhaps his shrewdest.

Lakin takes pride in his early work but the best CEOs never rest.