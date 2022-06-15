Predicted England team for Combined Nations All Stars game with debutants set to feature

Wane must omit three players from the 20-man squad he selected at the start of this week.

There are five potential debutants in Wane's squad in Matty Ashton, Joe Batchelor, Matty Lees, Jake Wardle and Jack Welsby.

Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Kallum Watkins and Ryan Hall, meanwhile, have all returned to the international fold.

It is only Wane's third game in charge of the national team, with the former Wigan Warriors boss overseeing last year's clash with the All Stars and the Test match against France.

After losing to the All Stars 12 months ago, England will be out to redress the balance.

Here, The Yorkshire Post predicts England's line-up for Saturday's clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

1. Full-back: Sam Tomkins The Catalans Dragons man will lead England once again, making him an automatic pick at full-back. Photo: (Picture: SWPix.com) Photo Sales

2. Wing: Tommy Makinson Super League's top tryscorer this season with 16 and second in the competition for metres, Makinson is Wane's number one winger. Photo: (Picture: SWPix.com) Photo Sales

3. Centre: Jake Wardle The 23-year-old has featured only six times for Huddersfield Giants this year but he has impressed Wane and is likely to get an opportunity to push his case this weekend. Photo: (Picture: SWPix.com) Photo Sales

4. Centre: Kallum Watkins The former Leeds Rhinos star has had his injury problems but class is permanent. He is set to make his first international appearance since the 2017 World Cup final after impressing for Salford Red Devils. Photo: (Picture: SWPix.com) Photo Sales