Predicted England team for Samoa World Cup clash after Shaun Wane shows hand
Shaun Wane has only one or two more decisions to make after naming a 19-man squad for England’s World Cup opener against Samoa.
Ryan Hall, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers and Joe Batchelor have all missed out from the original squad, together with the suspended John Bateman.
Wane has shown his hand by naming only two wingers in Tommy Makinson and Dom Young, whose performance in the warm-up game against Fiji saw him leapfrog Hall in the pecking order.
The backline appears to be inked in but Wane must finalise his forward options before Saturday’s curtain-raiser at St James’ Park.
Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill has been included in the 19-man squad but will he make the cut?
Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting Wane’s final 17 for the clash with Samoa.