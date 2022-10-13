Predicted England team for Samoa World Cup clash after Shaun Wane shows hand

Ryan Hall, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers and Joe Batchelor have all missed out from the original squad, together with the suspended John Bateman.

Wane has shown his hand by naming only two wingers in Tommy Makinson and Dom Young, whose performance in the warm-up game against Fiji saw him leapfrog Hall in the pecking order.

The backline appears to be inked in but Wane must finalise his forward options before Saturday’s curtain-raiser at St James’ Park.

Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill has been included in the 19-man squad but will he make the cut?

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting Wane’s final 17 for the clash with Samoa.

1. Sam Tomkins Missed England's run to the final in 2017 but will lead Wane's side out on Saturday.

2. Tommy Makinson His outstanding form at club level for St Helens left Wane deciding between Young and Hall.

3. Kallum Watkins The Salford Red Devils star was a revelation in the second row in Super League this year but is back in the centres where he has spent the majority of his career, including the loss to Australia five years ago.

4. Herbie Farnworth The Brisbane Broncos youngster is a guaranteed starter after enjoying his first hit-out since June last week following his recovery from a biceps injury.