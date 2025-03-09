Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell expressed his gratitude to his players after they gave him the bragging rights on his return to Warrington Wolves.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powell, who was back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the first time since his sacking in 2023, saw his side overpower their hosts to claim a statement 30-16 win.

The 59-year-old made no attempt to hide his satisfaction after getting the better of his former employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously this was a pretty important game for me," said Powell, who failed to make his mark at Warrington during an ill-fated 18-month spell.

"I just said thanks to the boys and they all laughed. I didn't do press earlier in the week because I didn't want it to be about me; I wanted it to be about the players. They did a great job for me personally.

"This is the only place it hasn't really worked for me as a coach. It's not that I had a point to prove but I kind of have done since I came back into Super League. We've got a great group of players and coaching staff to attack it with.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to come and win this game. I want to win every game but this one was obviously pretty special."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity's ability to stand up to the rigours of Super League was questioned after a heavy loss to St Helens handed Powell the first back-to-back defeats of his reign.

Matty Russell, left, scored against his former club. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Powell's side answered those questions empathically against a Warrington team showing the effects of their trip to Las Vegas.

"People would have potentially looked at us last week and thought we'd had a dig for a couple of weeks and now it's going to be tough for us," said Powell.

"I told the boys that this was an important strike-back performance. I didn't feel we could afford to lose, really, without putting too much pressure on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Warrington got rattled a little bit last week and we sensed an opportunity. It was always going to be difficult for the teams that went over to Las Vegas. There are different emotions to it all and they lost heavily.

Wakefield celebrate Caleb Hamlin-Uele's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We got after it and did a great job. We need to stay consistent."

Wakefield have a 50 per cent record after beating Leeds Rhinos and Warrington either side of defeats against Hull KR and Saints in a challenging opening month.

While he is realistic about Trinity's prospects, Powell has urged his team to keep trading blows with the competition's heavyweights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've always said top eight would be consolidation for us," he added.

Matty Storton dives over to score. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Top six is sort of utopia for a team that's just got promoted and signed 10 new players and built a new team.

"I just think we need to be consistent and keep growing what we've got. I'm not going to say we're going to win the comp but you can dream and you're always striving.

"I've been part of a few teams that have become the best in their competition through constant development and growth. I think we've got a great opportunity here. We've got an awesome owner, the stadium is constantly changing and the squad is growing.