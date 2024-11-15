Bradford Bulls have snapped up Fiji international Waqa Blake following his departure from St Helens.

The experienced outside back joins the Championship outfit on a two-year deal at the start of a new era under Brian Noble.

Blake was a regular in the NRL for Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels before spending the 2024 season with Saints, scoring 11 tries in 24 games.

Noble, who was reappointed as head coach last month, views the signing as a shrewd piece of business.

"Blake is a real strong signing for us," he said.

"You very rarely get to sign players who have played 165 games in the NRL and numerous games in the Super League.

"He will be a real quality addition for our squad and especially our backline.

"We are thankful that he's signed for the Bulls as there was plenty of interest from other teams. It indicates that the club is going in the right direction and the Bradford Bulls is still a strong brand."

Waqa Blake has dropped down to the Championship with Bradford. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Blake is ready to help the Bulls challenge for honours in the Championship.

Bradford are aiming to push on after finishing third in back-to-back seasons.

"The club has plenty of history and that was obviously a factor in signing here," said the 30-year-old.

"The club is building a strong squad for the Championship and I'm excited to get started and play my part.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the players, staff and most importantly the Bradford Bulls fans who I cannot wait to play in front of.