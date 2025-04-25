Castleford Tigers have suffered a major blow ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Giants after losing Jason Qareqare for another lengthy period.

The winger has suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury that forced him to miss the start of the season and faces up to four months on the sidelines.

It is a significant setback for Qareqare, who marked his comeback with two tries for Danny McGuire's side in last week's game against Wakefield Trinity.

"I've been told it will be anything from three to four months," said McGuire.

"It was literally after 79 minutes and 10 seconds when he got the ball down the sideline and reinjured his hamstring. He's going to need surgery to repair that.

"It's just really unfortunate timing. It's not great for us but we just have to deal with it.

"These things happen in our game – injuries and things that can go against you. You've got to be resilient and handle them, not only squad-wise but personally as well.

"I'm pretty sure Jase will come through the other side and be a better person and player for it."

Jason Qareqare's comeback was short-lived. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The loss of Qareqare has been offset by the return of Innes Senior.

The winger featured in the opening seven games but has not played this month due to a two-match ban.

"It's a really timely return," added McGuire, who will hand a debut to new signing Tom Amone at the John Smith's Stadium.

"He was playing strong for us in the early part of the season. He'll slot straight back in there this week.

Innes Senior returns this weekend. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully his brother (Louis) is not too far away as well. He's doing some really good things on the training field and is really close to a run-out.