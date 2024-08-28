LEEDS RHINOS’ Rhyse Martin has signed a two-year deal to join Hull KR for next season.

The 31-year-old heads to East Hull after six seasons at Headingley, making 128 appearances, scoring 36 tries and converting 421 goals.

The Papua New Guinea International made his NRL debut in 2018 for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, before joining the Rhinos in 2019.

During his time with at Headingley, Martin helped Leeds win the Betfred Challenge Cup in 2020 and reach the 2022 Betfred Super League Grand Final.

NEW CHALLENGE: Rhyse Martin will move from Leeds Rhinos to Hull KR for 2025 on a two-year deal. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hull KR coach Willie Peters said: “We’re really pleased to sign Rhyse (Martin). We identified back-row as an area in which we needed more depth and I have no doubt Rhyse will provide that through his experience and knowledge of the position.

“Rhyse is an 80 per cent plus goal kicker and a highly skilled back-rower who will add another dimension to the way we attack next season. We look forward to Rhyse and his family joining the club in 2025.”

Martin said: “I’m excited to join Hull KR next season and get over there. After speaking to Willie, I was excited by our conversations. Those chats and the performances Hull KR are putting in made the decision on the footy side a lot easier. I’ve played with Kelepi (Tanginoa) and Jesse (Sue) before so I’m looking forward to connecting up with those guys again.”

