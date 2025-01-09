Richie Myler lands new Hull FC role as influence grows
The 34-year-old will combine the role with his existing position as director of rugby, leaving him responsible for both on-field and off-field matters.
Myler becomes James Clark's permanent successor following the end of his 15-year tenure as CEO last spring.
"I am delighted to take on the role of chief executive of such a prestigious club," said Myler, who is working with new head coach John Cartwright to transform Hull's on-field fortunes.
"We have assembled an experienced team within our performance department who are already making some great strides throughout pre-season.
"I feel confident in the progress they have made, which allows me to be able to spend more time and energy focused on other areas of the business."
The promotion caps a whirlwind 12 months for Myler, who was preparing for Championship rugby with York Knights this time last year.
A serious elbow injury forced Myler into early retirement and he jumped straight into a fresh challenge heading up Hull’s rugby operation in April.
After overhauling the squad on the back of another hugely disappointing season, the former Leeds Rhinos playmaker has now been given more control of the club in a show of faith by new owners Andrew Thirkill – the father of Myler's partner Stephanie – and David Hood.
"As we venture into a new era, it's vital everyone associated with the club – the board, players, staff, supporters and partners – pull together in the same direction to drive this club back to where we belong," said Myler.
"We are well aware the path ahead of us will not be easy but I feel we have a group of experienced individuals across the club that really care about restoring pride and passion in our badge."
