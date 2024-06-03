Rob Burrow's legacy to be honoured in series of Wembley tributes on Challenge Cup Final day
The Leeds Rhinos great, who won the Challenge Cup twice during a glittering playing career, died on Sunday at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.
A minute’s silence will be staged prior to both the men’s and women’s finals, while a minute’s applause will also take place in the seventh minute of each match – Burrow wore the No 7 shirt for Leeds – as well as the schools and 1895 Cup finals.
RL Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones said: “Saturday provides us with an opportunity to celebrate Rob’s life.
“All eight competing teams will show their respect for Rob and their support for the battle he championed against Motor Neurone Disease.”
Warrington head coach Sam Burgess, who played alongside Burrow for England and the British Lions, said his former team-mate had displayed “the heart of a thousand lions”.
Burrow’s battle had a personal element for Burgess, who lost his own father, Mark, to Motor Neurone Disease in 2007.
Burgess, who will lead his side out against Wigan in the Challenge Cup final, said: “Rob attacked the adversity in his life in the same way he did his sport.
“He defied the laws of physics. He had the heart of a lion as a player, but the heart of a thousand lions fighting MND, and we should all take a moment to reflect on that, and what a special guy Rob was.
“I can appreciate more than most the impact that Rob has had on the MND community, and this week we will be able to ensure that Rob gets the plaudits he deserves.”
Leeds will be represented at Wembley in the women’s final as they attempt to prevent rivals St Helens from claiming a fourth women’s Challenge Cup final in a row. And Leeds winger and vice-captain Caitlin Beevers stressed the impact that Burrow had on her own career.
“I grew up watching the golden era at Leeds, and when I started playing I was a half-back in the boys’ game, so Rob was always someone I aspired to be.
“He was a great man on and off the field, and he did everything he could to help all of us as we began our Leeds careers.”