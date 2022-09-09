Rohan Smith issues Sam Tomkins warning to Leeds Rhinos - and officials

The loop fixtures ensure teams face five of their rivals three times during the regular season, with the potential for more duels in the Challenge Cup.

By the time the play-offs arrive, all the cards are on the table.

As Leeds Rhinos prepare for a fourth clash with Catalans Dragons and a third in Perpignan in the space of six weeks, Rohan Smith knows what is awaiting his side at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Smith expects Sam Tomkins, who played in the first two games but missed the most recent meeting last week, to make life uncomfortable for Leeds - and perhaps even referee James Child.

The match goes ahead as planned with a minute’s silence before kick-off, while the players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the late Queen.

"There's a level of familiarity between the two teams," said the Rhinos boss. "They know what's coming and we know what's coming.

"There may be a few things that they've kept up their sleeve for this type of day. We'll have to do our best to combat what they've got.

Leeds Rhinos were well beaten on their last visit to Stade Gilbert Brutus. (Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"Tomkins didn't play last time and that will obviously make a huge difference to how they play. He also has an influence on the officials at times, I'd reckon.

"We weren't anywhere near the mark last time but it's a new competition now and that's not really relevant to us."

The Dragons reached a maiden Grand Final last season after claiming the League Leaders' Shield for the first time.

Steve McNamara's side stuttered to a fourth-place finish but looked more like the 2021 version on their way to a 32-18 win over Leeds only 11 days ago.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Aidan Sezer's winning try against Castleford Tigers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com)

Catalans have welcomed back a host of influential players and will be backed by a partisan crowd at Stade Gilbert Brutus, the scene of a memorable semi-final win over Hull KR 12 months ago.

"It's a huge challenge," added Smith. "We're going to their patch in their conditions. They'll have the flares, drums, horns and all that stuff going before the game.

"They're an experienced team across the board. They're big in the middle and smart through their spine.

"Those guys are very experienced and good with ball in hand - kicking, passing.

Rhyse Martin is a big loss for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Matt West/SWpix.com)

"They've got some outside backs that finish well and carry the ball in yardage. You'd have to say they're a fairly complete team and know how to play at this time of year.

"It's a massive challenge and a massive opportunity."

Whereas Catalans occupied a top-six place from round two onwards, the Rhinos reached the play-offs the hard way.

Second bottom when Smith was appointed in April, Leeds won 13 of their last 18 games to enter the Old Trafford conversation.

After seeing his side grind out a vital win over Castleford Tigers to continue a recent theme, Smith has stressed that nothing less than an 80-minute performance will do against Catalans.

"We need to put the whole package together," he said. "We're playing against a veteran team that know how to play. They're on their home turf with Tomkins back influencing the game and taking control.

"They'll be at their best so we'll have to be very good on both sides of the ball and in transition to threaten them.”

The Rhinos suffered a major blow in the build-up following the loss of goalkicking forward Rhyse Martin to suspension.

Smith has commended Martin for shoving his own disappointment to one side and putting the team first.

"Rhyse is a very mature, super respected and caring kind of guy," said Smith. "He's gone about it like a real pro. He's clearly gutted. He's only missed one game from that previous suspension and two to go home earlier in the year for the funeral of his father.

"He's invested so much into this season and to have to miss this game is a tough one. "But Rhyse is a great guy. He's around helping the boys which is a credit to him. He's all about the team and what he can do to help us prepare.

"I do feel for him but our focus is on who is playing and trying to keep our season alive."

Leeds have not only lost a strong back-rower but a kicker who was on the brink of breaking Mason Lino's record for successive successful shots at goal. The tee is set to go to either Zak Hardaker or Aidan Sezer in Perpignan.

"There's a few that fancy themselves at training but it's a different story when the pressure is on," said Smith. "Zak struck the ball really nicely when Rhyse missed that other game not too long ago. He's an experienced Super League goalkicker.