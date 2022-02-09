Rugby League on TV: How to watch FOUR Super League games on television this week

Starting with a repeat of last year's Grand Final, St Helens and Catalans Dragons kick off the new campaign on Thursday with the action set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coverage begins at 7pm with the contest kicking off at 8pm.

On Friday, Hull KR welcome Wigan Warriors to East Yorkshire with Sky Sports Main Event again hosting the action. Coverage begins at 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Castleford Tigers are also in action on Friday evening but the action will not be broadcast live. Highlights will be uploaded to the Super League website after the game.

On Saturday at 12.30pm, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves will be the first Super League sides to compete on Channel 4 as the free-to-air broadcaster begins its partnership with rugby league's top-flight.

Later in the day, Sky Sports Arena will show Toulouse Olympique's first Super League fixture as the French club host Huddersfield Giants at 7pm.

TV SCHEDULE: Four Super League games will be available to watch live this week. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com