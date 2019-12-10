Rugby league star Natalie Harrowell, 29, dies

Featherstone Rovers are mourning the death of England international Natalie Harrowell.

The 29-year-old won three caps for her country and was a key member of the Featherstone side that reached the 2017 Women’s Super League Grand Final, where they were beaten by Bradford.

A statement from Rovers said: “Natalie, 29, was one of the longest-serving players in the team, and a leader both on and off the field, winning the club’s Woman of Steel award in 2019.

“Natalie remained a devoted Hull FC supporter, but as a player she was Featherstone through and through, turning down many opportunities to play at other clubs.

“She was very passionate about Women’s Rugby League and growing the sport, especially getting more young girls involved having recently taken on a development role at Wakefield Trinity.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Natalie’s young daughter Olivia and the rest of her family at this sad time.”

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer added: “This is tragic news, and I know all involved in Rugby League will join me in sending their deepest sympathy to Natalie’s family, friends and team-mates.”