Ryan Hall discusses importance of top-two finish as Hull KR fight to improve away record

The Robins appear set for a third Super League play-off campaign in four years after settling into a place in the top four.

However, there is little room for error in a congested top half of the table in the club's bid to secure a top-two finish and a home semi-final.

Rovers have lost just twice by a combined three points at Craven Park this season, in contrast to their unconvincing away form.

"If you look at our record, and we are trying to change this perception and the stats that go along with it, we do better at home," said Hall ahead of Saturday's date with future employers Leeds Rhinos.

"Second spot does give us a home tie which if looking down the stats basis is worth a lot.

"We’re looking to get more results in the away games, starting this week with Leeds."

KR won on their last two visits to Headingley and have yet to lose an away game in Yorkshire this year.

Ryan Hall is chasing a top-two spot with Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, they are without a win in Lancashire since February last year, albeit having played only Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves on the road in 2024.

That will change in the final two months of the campaign when they face successive away dates against Warrington, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards, matches that will carry psychological importance as well as crucial competition points.

"We have to go there and perform," added veteran winger Hall.

"If we want to be where we are in the table and finish there, we have to go and do it over there in their backyard.