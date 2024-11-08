Ryan Hampshire determined to stay in Super League as he opens up on Wigan Warriors frustration

Ryan Hampshire has set his sights on a Super League deal after playing through the pain to help Wigan Warriors achieve an unprecedented clean sweep of trophies.

The former Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity playmaker is a free agent following a successful second spell at Wigan.

Hampshire was used sparingly by Matt Peet but won 11 of the 12 games he featured in to play his part in a golden period for the Warriors.

The 29-year-old played with a knee injury for much of 2024 before a fractured arm ended his season in August.

Hampshire will continue to train with Wigan until Christmas as he works his way back to full fitness with a view to landing a contract elsewhere.

"I'm looking to stay in Super League," Hampshire told The Yorkshire Post.

"I've got a lot of frustration from how this year went so I've got a lot of desire to stay in Super League.

"I'm trying to get myself fit from my injuries at the moment. I'm looking to be ready to play by Christmas time."

It was a bittersweet 2024 season for Ryan Hampshire. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hampshire spent two seasons with Peet's Warriors, during which time the club won six trophies.

However, there is a sense of regret over how the 2024 campaign played out on a personal level.

"It's been a frustrating year because I got an injury in late April and played on with it all year," said Hampshire.

"I didn't really give myself a chance to get it right. I came back early and continued to play because I wanted to help the team win games.

Ryan Hampshire scores a try against London. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"In hindsight, I should have taken the full time to recover and give myself the best chance to perform because I sold myself short massively by playing busted.

"I went back to Wigan to be part of a successful team and we're arguably one of the best in history now. I got to play with some amazing players and under some good coaches.

"It was worth it but I wish I did things a little bit differently this year."

Hampshire is in familiar territory after going through similar experiences following his departures from Trinity and Castleford.

With plenty of rugby still in front of him, the Wakefield native is happy to bide his time.

"I'm only 29 but it feels like I've been around forever," said Hampshire, who made his Super League debut in 2013.

"I've got loads left in me, especially when I'm fully fit. I'm feeling great at the minute whilst I'm getting back up to speed.

"You kind of get disheartened and wish you could do better but you've just got to keep training hard.

"I'm open to most things but I'm going to be patient and not rush into a decision. It has to be the right move.