Interim Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson is determined to lay the groundwork for a brighter 2025 after stressing there will be no dead rubbers on his watch.

The Giants appear set for a ninth-place finish courtesy of a wretched run of form that brought them just two wins in 13 Super League games in the middle part of the season.

Huddersfield face a trip to Salford Red Devils on Saturday before ending the campaign with four straight home matches.

Robinson recognises the importance of finishing another challenging season with a flourish.

"If you asked my wife and kids, they'd say I'm not very good to play games against," he said. "Whether it's chess or draughts, I want to win.

"I've been instilling that in the playing group. When you start at a very young age, it's the dream to play in Super League so when you step out on the field it's about wanting to win.

"We want to win, instil some pride and give the fans something to sing about. They've stuck with us through thin times so we'd like to give them something to celebrate.

"On a personal level, we want to win as many games as we can and put in the best performances we can to try finish as high up the table as we can. Our aim should be to catch the team above us."

Luke Robinson is eyeing a strong finish to the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Robinson, who took over from Ian Watson in mid-July, is set to see out the season as interim head coach as he waits to discover whether he has done enough to land the job permanently.

The long-serving assistant wants to ensure the mood is right when the Giants report back for pre-season.

"Nobody wants to go into six weeks off on the back of losses and doom and gloom," he added.

"You want to go in feeling positive and hopefully using that as a springboard going into next year.

Sam Halsall celebrates scoring the opening try against Castleford at Elland Road. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Whether it's me or somebody else, we want to finish the season on as much of a high as it can be for the year after."

Play-off hopefuls Salford are looking nervously over their shoulder after suffering a fourth loss in six games last time out.

Oliver Partington and Tim Lafai picked up bans to compound the costly defeat against Leigh Leopards but Robinson is planning for the best of the sixth-placed Red Devils.

"I think they're going to come out all guns blazing," he said.