Sam Walters to leave Leeds Rhinos after turning down 'massive upgrade'

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith is resigned to losing Sam Walters at the end of the season after confirming that contract talks had broken down.

Walters has been offered a "massive upgrade" but is expected to join Wigan Warriors once his current deal at Headingley expires later this year.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Rhinos from Widnes Vikings in 2019, has made 25 Super League appearances, including four this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walters sat out last week's league game against Wigan and has featured just once since March.

"We made Sam a really strong long-term offer – a massive upgrade on his previous contract – and that's where the conversation came to an end," said Smith ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash with the Warriors.

"I'm not sure where he's going to end up."

When asked whether he was resigned to losing the youngster at the end of the year, Smith replied: "That's where it is at the moment.

"That's something you'd have to take up with Sam and his management."

Sam Walters is on his way out of Headingley. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walters is one of several Leeds players coming off contract, a list that features the likes of James Bentley, Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.

Smith confirmed that talks with those players were ongoing.

"Nothing is settled," said Smith. "Those conversations will continue to happen and when there's an update there will be an update.