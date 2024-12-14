Scott Taylor opens up on early obstacles as Goole Vikings take rough with smooth

From assembling a squad from scratch to finding appropriate training facilities in the depths of winter, the rebirth of Goole Vikings as a professional club has not been without its challenges.

Fortunately for the new League One outfit, head coach Scott Taylor has seen it all during his long association with rugby league.

Taylor represented England at the 2017 World Cup, won the double with Wigan Warriors and was part of the Hull FC team that secured back-to-back Challenge Cups in a 15-year career at the highest level.

As if that weren't enough, the 33-year-old spent four years as head coach of Beverley ARLFC in the community game.

That experience with Beverley allowed Taylor to go into a new venture with his eyes open.

"It's good to have had that taste with part-time lads," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"The difference with Beverley was that I had to err on the side of caution sometimes because they were volunteers and weren't getting paid. I had to be smarter about what I said and how I did things.

"A big bulk of our lads at Goole are getting paid so you don't feel as guilty chucking in contact.

Scott Taylor is at the helm of Goole's first professional team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm so glad I had that experience at Beverley because it has helped me prioritise what's important and the time I've got with the players. It's an organic progression to that next step with Goole.

"It's all exciting at the moment but the real challenge will start when players aren't getting picked and you have ups and downs in the season.

"What we've managed to put together these last couple of months is really special. I'm definitely looking to add one or two more players before the season starts but I'm really happy with the squad I've got.

"We're not putting any mad statements out there about what we're going to achieve. We just want to be competitive every week and lay some good foundations."

Goole Vikings - in red and black - are preparing to make the big step up to the professional ranks. (Photo: Goole Vikings)

For all the excitement about launching a new professional team, it was never going to be plain sailing.

The new-look Vikings are having to be flexible in the early stages of pre-season in their ground share with Goole Town, who call the shots at this time of year.

"It has been very challenging, whether it's facilities, equipment or stuff getting changed last minute," said Taylor.

"Some people are very welcoming but others are making it hard at times. Goole Council and East Riding have been very supportive in finding us alternative training venues.

Brett Ferres is one of the most experienced players in the game. (Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com)

"It's been really tough but everyone is reacting really well. The lads are all buying in and giving absolutely everything so I can't complain."

Taylor's squad features former England internationals at one end of the spectrum and players new to the professional game at the other.

By the time their first friendly against Featherstone Rovers rolls around on January 12, the rookies will have a better idea of what to expect thanks to the standards being set in training.

"The senior boys are massively important because they're doing bits of coaching with the lads," said Taylor.

"Shauly (Jamie Shaul) and Brett Ferres are making a big effort. Thomas Minns and Misi Taulapapa have been outstanding.

"I have got a pretty young team outside of those senior boys and lads who do need help. When you're part-time and have only got them for four hours a week, it's hard to spend a lot of time with players individually.

Scott Taylor after the 2016 Challenge Cup win over Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"What we did was make sure we got good people who care and came for the right reasons. The lads who haven't got as much experience are really hungry to prove themselves."

The away date with Featherstone will steel Goole for a trip to London Broncos in the second round of the Challenge Cup at the end of January.

As dream professional debuts go, a capital assignment against a former Super League club is right up there.

"Everything is brilliant about that draw other than financially because it's not a home fixture," said Taylor.

"But at the end of the day, London were the highest-ranked team in round two. It's a chance for the lads to experience playing against a team that have just come out of Super League.

"Some of the lads in my team haven't made their competitive debuts at professional level so it's a real opportunity for those guys.

"We'll go there trying to get the win and reach the next round to create a real buzz."

League One rugby will come to Victoria Pleasure Ground for the first time when Midlands Hurricanes visit in the opening round on February 23.

That landmark date will signal the start of an exciting new era for rugby league in the region.

"It's a real good game," said Taylor.

"Midlands made the play-offs last year and are spending a bit more money now. It's a game we're really looking forward to.

"We're really happy with where we are with pass sales from speaking to other League One clubs. People are buying into the unknown but it's very good value at £99 for adults for the full season.

"Rugby league is spreading fast in Goole. More people are reaching out to get involved.