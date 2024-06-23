Seven Leeds Rhinos players named in England Women squad to face France

James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:22 BST
Seven Leeds Rhinos players have been named in a 19-strong England Women squad to face France on Saturday.

Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Zoe Hornby, Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes are all in contention to play in Toulouse.

York Valkyrie trio Georgie Hetherington, Eboni Partington and Liv Wood have also been called up by England boss Stuart Barrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's been a tough decision on who to include for next Saturday's international but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to name some new faces this time round including the likes of Katie Mottershead, Izzy Northrop, Isabel Rowe, Bella Sykes and Erin Stott," said Barrow. "The trip will be a brilliant experience for them."

Amy Hardcastle is set to add to her England caps next weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Amy Hardcastle is set to add to her England caps next weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Amy Hardcastle is set to add to her England caps next weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Squad: Beevers, Bennett (both Leeds Rhinos), Cunningham (St Helens), Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Harris (St Helens), Hetherington (York Valkyrie), Hoyle, Hornby (both Leeds Rhinos), Mottershead (St Helens), Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Partington (York Valkyrie), Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Rudge (St Helens), Stott (St Helens), Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Travis (St Helens), Wood (York Valkyrie), Whitfield (St Helens)

Related topics:Leeds RhinosEnglandFranceSt Helens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.