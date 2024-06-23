Seven Leeds Rhinos players named in England Women squad to face France
Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Zoe Hornby, Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes are all in contention to play in Toulouse.
York Valkyrie trio Georgie Hetherington, Eboni Partington and Liv Wood have also been called up by England boss Stuart Barrow.
"It's been a tough decision on who to include for next Saturday's international but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to name some new faces this time round including the likes of Katie Mottershead, Izzy Northrop, Isabel Rowe, Bella Sykes and Erin Stott," said Barrow. "The trip will be a brilliant experience for them."
Squad: Beevers, Bennett (both Leeds Rhinos), Cunningham (St Helens), Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Harris (St Helens), Hetherington (York Valkyrie), Hoyle, Hornby (both Leeds Rhinos), Mottershead (St Helens), Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Partington (York Valkyrie), Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Rudge (St Helens), Stott (St Helens), Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Travis (St Helens), Wood (York Valkyrie), Whitfield (St Helens)
