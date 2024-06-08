From the darkness of last season's relegation, Wakefield Trinity have found light in the Championship.

The step down has allowed Trinity to rebuild in the hope of coming back stronger.

Thanks to ambitious owner Matt Ellis, that hope is quickly turning to optimism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis appointed head coach Daryl Powell at the end of last year and backed him with a squad that could hold their own in Super League.

Instead, Wakefield are tearing through the Championship and enjoying every moment.

If the new era brings more days like Saturday, Super League can wait.

A mention of the 1895 Cup would have done little to ease the pain felt by Trinity's loyal supporters last September but the competition has given them one of their best moments of the modern era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield had not visited Wembley since 1979 and last won at the famous stadium 61 years ago.

Wakefield celebrate victory over Sheffield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity let out a generation's worth of frustration under the arch to put Sheffield Eagles to the sword in a nine-try rout.

It is not the Challenge Cup – but it is a start for a success-starved club.

A first trophy in 26 years was in doubt in the opening quarter following a positive start by Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The momentum shifted after an interception try from Lachlan Walmsley and Trinity never looked back as the final went to form.

The Wakefield fans enjoyed a rare day out at Wembley. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

Wakefield have won 10 out of 10 in the Championship on their march back to Super League.

Sheffield have done their best to keep pace with the title favourites but have lost their way in recent weeks and were distinctly second best against full-time opposition at Wembley, a place that holds so many fond memories.

For a short while, the Eagles threatened a repeat of their giantkillings against Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield were significantly outnumbered in the stands but more than matched Trinity in the first 20 minutes.

Thomas Doyle is congratulated by Luke Gale on his try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Wakefield contingent bathed in sunshine behind the posts did not get the flurry of points they may have been anticipating, initially at least.

Mark Aston's men dug deep to defend a repeat set following a lofted kick by Mason Lino and continued to take it to their star-studded opponents.

There is something about Wembley that brings the best out of the Eagles and they were dreaming of another moment in the sun when veteran half-back Anthony Thackeray – the man of the match in Sheffield's 1895 Cup victory in 2019 – opened the scoring with a dummy and a step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they were not in front long enough to put Trinity under serious strain.

Walmsley produced a game-changing moment just when his team needed it.

Jack Hansen sensed an opportunity to extend Sheffield's lead but Walmsley read his pass to perfection and took advantage of a head start to beat Ben Jones-Bishop over 80 metres.

Anthony Thackery celebrates scoring a try for Sheffield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

To compound matters, Cory Aston kicked out on the full to invite Wakefield straight back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity had their tails up all of a sudden and were not going to pass up the opportunity.

A charging run from Ky Rodwell kept the Eagles on the back foot to give Luke Gale the opportunity to surge through a gaping hole close to the line.

From a position of strength, Sheffield suddenly found themselves 12-6 down.

The Eagles needed to get to the interval but shot themselves in the foot again in the final minute of the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Glover lost the ball inside his own 10 and there was enough time for Wakefield to score a killer third try, Thomas Doyle burrowing his way over with the half-time hooter sounding.

Instead of being within six points of Trinity, Sheffield were in damage limitation mode as they came out for the second half.

The errors kept coming and Wakefield continued to punish them, Oli Pratt going over for his first try after good work by Max Jowitt on the back of an ill-advised offload from Ben Jones-Bishop.

Josh Griffin swatted aside Aston to get in on the act before Pratt took Gale's pass to slice through Sheffield's right edge with ease and make his a double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity showed no mercy as they set about marking their first Wembley win in a generation in style.

After waiting his entire career for a chance to play at the national stadium, Jermaine McGillvary was never going to look for a pass when he motored away down the right flank.

The veteran winger backed himself and got his reward in the form of a special try in the final season of his illustrious career.

Wakefield accepted another gift when Aston's pass went to ground and Griffin scooped up the loose ball to go 30 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGillvary then powered over in heavy traffic to complete his brace and crown on an unforgettable occasion for Trinity.

Sheffield Eagles: Hansen, Jones-Bishop, Welham, Glover, Dawson-Jones, Aston, Thackeray, Battye, Halafihi, Dickinson, Bower, Farrell, Gwaze. Substitutes: Wood, Sene-Lefao, Murphy, Clark.

Tries: Thackeray (16)

Goals: Aston 1/1

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, McGillvary, Thornley, Pratt, Walmsley, Gale, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Atoni, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Kay, Uele, Rodwell, Doyle.

Tries: Walmsley (24), Gale (27), Doyle (40), Pratt (42, 53), Griffin (48, 65), McGillvary (62, 74)

Goals: Jowitt 7/9