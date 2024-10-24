Sheffield Eagles legend Mark Aston handed coaching ban after breaching player welfare rules
The 57-year-old will not be able to coach or hold any senior position within rugby league which might involve any influence over team selection until April 30, 2026.
Legendary former player Aston, who has been in charge of the Eagles since 2000, was stood down together with physio Mick Heys in July until the conclusion of an investigation.
It was alleged that Matty Marsh played for Sheffield in their Challenge Cup game against Wigan Warriors in March 13 days after he suffered a head injury without the necessary medical clearance to return.
An independent operational rules tribunal found the pair guilty of the breaches, with Heys also banned for 18 months from holding a medical position in the sport.
A third of his sentence has been suspended for 12 months after he "admitted his conduct at the outset" and "apologised and expressed significant remorse". His suspension runs until October 31, 2025.
An RFL statement read: "Sheffield Eagles were a party to the tribunal and the RFL expects to reach an agreed decision with the club pursuant to operational rules and pending the outcome of any appeal process which is likely to involve a considerable fine and a monitoring, improvement and educational plan."
All parties were given 14 days to appeal from receipt of the verdict on October 22.
Tribunal chair HHJ C Batty wrote: "These are very serious breaches of the operational rules designed to protect the welfare of those who play the game. For the reasons set out above, the penalties for those who breach these rules must be significant.
“Head contact has become a serious issue in professional rugby in both codes of the game. Both codes have recognised the need to implement rule changes, safety procedures and medical protocols in order to lessen the incidence of head contact and the impact of it upon those who play.
"Player welfare is and should be paramount. Those who fail to comply with the rules must be brought to account."
Aston won the Lance Todd Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in Sheffield's famous 1998 Challenge Cup final win over Wigan and went on to play a record 389 games for the club.
The Castleford native celebrated his 700th match as head coach earlier this year but faces an uncertain future after the tribunal verdict.
Sheffield were in play-off contention in the Championship before Aston was suspended, only to collapse and miss out on the top six.
