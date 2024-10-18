PROSPECTIVE Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson is optimistic about the club’s chances of achieving a Grade A score when the new system goes live next week.

Castleford's Super League future was under threat after they found themselves on the borderline in the indicative phase of the rollout.

However, the Tigers have worked tirelessly to improve their score over the past year and may have done enough to achieve Grade A status and a place in Super League in 2025.

Earlier this week, Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis declared that the Belle Vue club were on course to claim the 15 points required for a guaranteed top-flight spot.

Jepson told The Yorkshire Post: "We have submitted our grading, as every club has, the RFL has been through the submission and confirmed that they believe the grading we've submitted is right.

"It's still subject to the final sign-off from the auditors but we will be in a similar position to Wakefield."

Jepson this week agreed the terms of an option agreement to buy out Janet and Ian Fulton after originally purchasing a 32 per cent stake to have an equal say on matters at Wheldon Road.

The lifelong Castleford fan has made a significant investment since joining the board at the end of last year and now takes over the day-to-day running of the club.

Castleford celebrate their win at St Helens in July - and are now on course to remain in Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Jepson's efforts are set to be rewarded next Wednesday when IMG reveal which 12 clubs will be in the 2025 Super League.

"My focus was to secure our standing under IMG," he said in an interview with the club.

"Gradings get released next week and I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't have a fairly confident view we would be a Super League team.