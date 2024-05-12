Simon Grix questions Hull FC's desire as they slump to new low in defeat to London Broncos

Hull FC’s season went from bad to worse as they slumped to defeat against the only team with a poorer Super League record than them.

London Broncos dazzled in south-west London, running in six tries to move level on points with their 11th-placed opponents.

London trailed 18-16 in the second half but scored 18 unanswered points to finally break their duck for the season.

Hull’s leaky defence was punished and individual errors saw them fall short in the second half.

Hull FC's Herman Ese'ese celebrates scoring a try against London (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

Coach Simon Grix believed a lack of desire was the reason behind his side’s lacklustre display.

He said: “It doesn’t feel great. They deserved it and I thought they were really good. They showed what we were lacking. It was scrappy but they had some endeavour, spirit and fight about them.

“We were not tough enough and we didn’t have that fight to claw our way back.

“If you don’t have the fight and desire to make your tackles and to be desperate when you need to be then rugby league has an uncanny knack of finding you out.”

Herman Ese’ese, inset, held his run and sprinted to receive an inside ball before his momentum saw him touch down under the posts. Jack Charles added the extras.

But this did not dishearten Mike Eccles’ hosts as they instantly responded with a superb converted try.

Hakim Miloudi was the creator, evading tackles from his own half before he showed composure to pick out Alex Walker to finish off the move.

London’s hard work was undone with an instant reply from Jake Trueman after Hull took advantage of a dropped ball from the restart.

But the Broncos regrouped and turned a six-point deficit into a four-point lead at half-time before running away with the game in the second half.

Broncos boss Eccles said: “To get that done was huge. It’s a massive win for the club.

“That was a real London Broncos performance today. I thought we moved the ball and we did what we had to do.