Simon Grix slams 'pathetic' and 'dumb' Hull FC after latest derby defeat to Hull KR

The Black and Whites were 18-0 down inside the opening quarter and could find no way back despite ending their MKM Stadium drought in the second half.

Lewis Martin scored Hull's first home derby points since 2022 before fellow academy graduate Logan Moy gave the hosts hope.

However, Elliot Minchella's late try secured a hat-trick of wins for KR in the fixture this season.

"I thought our defence was nothing short of pathetic at the beginning of the game," said Grix.

"It was flimsy, chesty defence rather than using their shoulders to transfer a bit of aggression.

"We missed the start of the game and 18-0 was a long road back.

"I'm proud of their effort and we've been good on that front. They did keep turning up and trying but we're dumb. We're not good enough to turn up on a weekend and dip in and out of a plan we've worked on all week.

Hull celebrate Lewis Martin's try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"It's a recipe for disaster but we keep doing it. Until the boys want to change that and get disciplined about what they're doing, we'll have a few more of them to deal with."

Referee Chris Kendall issued four yellow cards in an ill-tempered contest, with Brad Fash and Elliot Minchella both sin-binned following a first-half flashpoint.

KR winger Joe Burgess and Hull hooker Denive Balmforth saw yellow after the interval.

"There was loads of running in for the Fash one and I couldn't see a decent replay of what happened," added Grix. "That was one yellow card each so it wasn't the worst-case scenario.

The game became heated before half-time. (Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

"The second one from Denive was dumb. He'd only just gone back on the field and it was a lazy one.